TikToker’s experience at secret Amex lounge goes viral, restaurant only open to holders of elite card

TikToker shares experience at the hidden Amex Centurion Haus

A man recently posted a video on TikTok showing a secret dining spot that’s only available to a selected and privileged few, sparking a wave of hilarious comments.

In the video that has since gone viral, the TikTok user who only wanted to be known as Cassius, shared his experience at the exclusive Amex Centurion Haus located at Raffles Hotel Arcade.

Secret Amex lounge hidden behind a hat shop at Raffles Hotel Arcade

In the first of a series of images, which showed a generously heaped burger next to a drink, he said: “Even if you have seven figures, you might not be allowed to dine here”.

“The place is so exclusive, it’s hidden behind a hat shop,” Cassius continued in the next image.

Only AMEX Centurion card holders are allowed access into the venue. However, they are allowed to bring guests.

Speaking to MS News, the 23-year-old business owner elaborated that the lounge is tucked away from the wandering eyes of the public behind a luxurious Japanese hat boutique called CA4LA.

To access the lounge, one has to approach the wall of antique hats and push it open, revealing a secret entrance to the Amex Centurion Haus.

Guests are then greeted by the elegant sight of the bar area that sports marble and golden accents, giving a taste of the grand experience that awaits them.

Menus courtesy of Raffles Hotel’s restaurants

According to Cassius, the restaurant’s seasonal menu rotates often, so there’s never a mundane meal at the lounge.

The lounge also frequently partners up with restaurants in Raffles Hotel to curate the menus.

Cassius told MS News that he had tried both its Western and local offerings during his visits to the place.

The food was good, he also said in response to a comment.

Despite the exclusivity of the lounge, the price range of the dishes are similar to that of other high-end restaurants in the citystate, with meals ranging from S$30 to S$50 per dish.

What impressed him the most at this secret Amex lounge, he added, were the cocktails, which featured Centurion-branded ice cubes.

High requirements of acquiring a card to access secret lounge

Cassius said a friend, who is a cardholder, had invited him and other business contacts to the lounge for meetings.

There’s a meeting room there, he added.

In his TikTok video, he said cardholders can only be invited to join the credit card programme.

According to Milelion, the qualification criteria for the elite credit card is “shrouded in secrecy”, but comes with a hefty annual fee of around S$7,500.

It is understood that successful applicants have an annual income of more than S$1 million and spent at least S$300,000 a year on the Amex Platinum Charge card.

Cassius pointed out in his video that the annual fee of the card alone is equivalent to most individuals’ monthly salary.

His video prompted a flurry of amusing comments, with many suggesting alternative cards.

“Passion Card can dine here?” asked one. Another asked if the blue CHAS card would qualify.

“Can use CDC voucher?” another quipped.

Featured image adapted from Milelion.