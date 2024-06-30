Passengers & aircraft operators flying out of Seletar Airport to pay higher fees from July

Seletar Airport passengers & aircraft operators to pay higher fees

Starting 1 July, passengers and aircraft operators flying out of Seletar Airport will have to pay higher fees.

This adjustment aims to cover rising operational and regulatory costs, as stated by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG).

With these increases, passengers will pay a total of $49 in aviation and airport charges, up from the current $29.

Additionally, aircraft operators will experience higher landing and parking charges, and a new minimum departure flight charge will be introduced.

PSSF and aviation levy to increase for passengers

Starting July, passengers flying out of Seletar Airport will see an increase in the passenger service and security fee (PSSF) from $25.90 to $41. This fee will rise further to $44 in April 2025 and to $47 in April 2026, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Additionally, CAAS’ aviation levy will increase from $3.10 to $8.

The PSSF helps CAG fund its operations and infrastructure upgrades, while the aviation levy supports CAAS’s air hub development and regulatory functions.

As a result, passengers departing Seletar will pay a total of $49 in aviation and airport charges starting in July, from the current $29. This total will increase to $52 in April 2025 and to $55 in April 2026.

These fees are charged on top of airfare and apply to travellers departing on commercial airlines, private jets, and some chartered flights, depending on the flight’s purpose.

Aircraft companies will also be charged higher

Aircraft charter companies, flying schools, and Malaysian budget carrier Firefly, which offers flights to Selangor, will also be affected by the fee hikes at Seletar Airport.

Starting in July, aircraft landing and parking charges will increase, and these charges are expected to continue rising in 2025 and 2026.

Additionally, a new minimum departure flight charge of $1,100 per flight will be introduced for aircraft operators.

Seletar Airport fees have not increased since 2018

CAAS director Charmaine Peck and Seletar Airport general manager Chua Ching Hock, the fee hikes are intended to help the airport recover its operational costs, reported ST.

They also highlighted that Seletar Airport’s fees and charges have remained unchanged since 2018, despite inflation increasing operational costs. Additionally, the aviation levy for Seletar has not been adjusted in 13 years.

Previous plans to raise fees at the airport in early 2020 were postponed due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

