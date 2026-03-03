Mountain bike rider goes down Seletar Mall escalators, netizens divided over safety concerns

Mountain bike rider goes down Seletar Mall escalators during Downmall Challenge

A mountain bike rider has sparked an online discussion after sharing a video of herself riding down the escalators of Seletar Mall.

The TikTok post was shared on Monday (2 March) and the rider, Nur Nasthasia Nadiah Abdul Nazzeer, is seen zipping through the mall’s race course on a mountain bike.

Riding through Seletar Mall

In the video, the mall’s escalators have been turned off, and Nasthasia is seen racing down them.

She then navigates her way through an obstacle course of cones before going down another level of escalators on her mountain bike.

While the mall is mostly empty, a crowd can be seen forming on the ground floor.

Netizens share potential safety concerns

The social media post drew mixed reactions online, with netizens sharing concerns about the escalators potentially being damaged.

One netizen suggested that the impact and weight of activities will likely “spoil” the escalators.

However, others offered a differing perspective, showing intrigue towards the unique activity hosted.

One user questions why Singaporeans tend to be against such activities when others would be “very proud” of them.

Nasthasia told MS News that she understood the public’s concerns and shared the same sentiments regarding the race route before the event.

“It is rare for malls to allow such cycling events to use their facility,” she stated.

However, she knew the purpose of the event was to promote Seletar Mall’s extension of its opening hours.

“It was definitely entertaining for the crowd who were there that night. Such an amazing and fun night for us, 58 participants,” she added.

Nasthasia hope that other malls will see this event and eventually open similar events in the future, sharing thanks to the mall and organiser, Werks Solutions.

Safety being organiser’s top priority

Speaking to MS News, Steven Cheah from Werk Solutions shared that safety was their top priority.

“We conducted multiple site recces at The Seletar Mall to thoroughly identify potential risks and determine the safest possible route for the Downmall race,” the project director stated.

The organisers developed a comprehensive safety plan, such as installing barricades, crash mats, protective cushions, queue poles, and cones.

Blinker lights were also installed at “higher-risk” sections of the course.

“The full route, risk assessment, and course safety plan were carefully reviewed, approved, and sanctioned by the Singapore Cycling Federation, which oversees and manages competitive cycling events in Singapore,” Mr Cheah added.

Trained marshals were “strategically stationed” along the race course to notify shoppers and ensure a clear path for riders. Paramedics were also present at the event, prepared to handle any injuries.

MS News reached out to The Seletar Mall for more information.

