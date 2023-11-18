Selling Liquor To Underaged Persons Online Will Be Illegal From 2 Jan, Age Verification Needed

Selling Liquor To Underaged Persons Online Will Be Illegal, Offenders May Be Fined: Police

We have strict rules against selling liquor to underaged persons in Singapore, with laws that ban physical stores from doing so.

However, youngsters may get around the rules by simply buying liquor online.

This loophole will be plugged from 2 Jan next year, however, as it will be illegal to sell liquor to underaged persons online.

Individuals and businesses who flout the new rule may be fined.

Current liquor law doesn’t cover online selling to underaged

In a news release on Saturday (18 Nov), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) introduced amendments to the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) (Liquor Licensing) Regulations 2015.

Currently, it bans the supply of liquor to a person younger than 18 years at a licensee’s licensed premises — i.e. brick-and-mortar stores.

However, it doesn’t cover those who sell liquor online or through telecommunication services.

Up to S$10K fine for selling liquor online to the underaged

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and SPF have since reviewed the rules.

From 2 Jan 2024, supplying liquor to underaged persons online or through telecommunication services will be an offence under the law.

Those who violate this law may be fined up to S$10,000, SPF said, adding,

This move ensures parity with liquor licensees who operate brick-and-mortar stores, and will help to curb underage drinking.

Applies to e-commerce platforms like Lazada, Shopee & Carousell

The new requirements are applicable to individuals and businesses, SPF said, including e-commerce platforms.

That means websites like Lazada, Shopee and Carousell will be affected.

As this law also covers telecommunication services, those supplying liquor over the phone, SMS, WhatsApp and Telegram must take heed.

Online sellers will need a licence

As a result of the changes, online sellers will need a licence to supply liquor, SPF said.

Licensees, and their employees, will need to warn those under 18 years that it’s an offence for them to buy liquor. Underaged individuals must also be told of the penalty for doing so.

Sellers should also “take all reasonable steps” to verify that the buyer is of legal drinking age.

If this isn’t done, licensees and their employees shouldn’t supply liquor to that person.

Liquor won’t be required to be stored at licensed premises

Besides the new rules for online sellers, the authorities have removed a regulation that applies to licensees with licensed premises.

From 2 Jan, they will no longer need to keep or store the liquor at their licensed premises.

That means they may store their liquor outside their licensed premises.

However, they cannot sell their liquor from their storage premises.

Also read: Teen Charged For Forging NRIC To Enter Clubs, Used Phone App To Edit Details

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash and John Schnobrich on Unsplash.