Jalan Tukang Dorm Residents Complained Of Poor Food Hygiene & Quality

Since Covid-19 reared its ugly head in Singapore, the spotlight has been shone on the living conditions of migrant workers in dormitories – particularly, how they enable the virus to be spread more easily.

Unfortunately, over a year after the 1st outbreak, the virus is again spreading widely in dorms, which led to a near-riot at one in Jurong.

One of the complaints from residents was about the food, which was allegedly of poor hygiene and quality.

Insect allegedly found in catered food

Sembcorp Marine has apologised to its workers at the dorm, saying their caterer has been “taken to task”.

1,400 Sembcorp workers stay at dorm

In a statement released on Friday (15 Oct), Sembcorp Marine gave an update on the situation at Westlite Jalan Tukang Dormitory.

About 1,400 of its workers stay there, they said, out of the dorm’s 3,400-bed capacity.

It was the site of a shocking gathering of dorm residents to voice their frustrations, which prompted police from the Special Operations Command to arrive.

Armoured police officers were seen standing outside what seemed to be the dormitory’s entrance.

Workers complain over food hygiene & quality

Part of the workers’ frustrations centre around the food they were served at Tukang Dorm, Sembcorp said.

That includes 2 aspects:

lack of hygiene in the food preparation quality of the food served

To illustrate the point, photos of the alleged poor food quality surfaced on Chinese social media platform Weixin.

Insect allegedly found in catered food

Sembcorp apologised to their workers over these issues.

Food provided by external caterer

According to the statement, the dorm meals are provided by an external caterer engaged by Sembcorp.

That caterer has been taken to task, they said.

Ball of newspaper allegedly found in catered food

Sembcorp has also insisted that they adhere strictly to hygiene standards and timeliness of the food delivery.

They’ll continue to monitor whether the hygiene and quality standards are high and consistent, the company added.

Delays in transferring Covid-positive workers

Other frustrations stemmed from delays in transferring Covid-positive workers to recovery and healthcare facilities, Sembcorp said.

One of the reasons for the delays was the “steep increase” in positive cases detected, resulting in large numbers of infected workers.

This led to “great unhappiness” among both those infected and those who tested negative.

They also led to workers posting photos on Weixin of infected workers allegedly sleeping outside their rooms to avoid infecting their roommates.

All Covid-positive residents moved out by 14 Oct

Sembcorp assured that all Covid-positive dorm residents had been sent to a care or recovery facility by Thursday (14 Oct) evening.

That’s after they worked with the dorm operator and the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM’s) Assurance, Care and Engagement Group (ACE) to solve the logistical challenges.

Moving forward, the ACE will review its processes so it can manage “unexpected increases in cases” across all dorms.

Sembcorp will also continue regular mandatory testing of workers and coordinate with ACE and the dorm operator.

Mobile clinical teams deployed

Sembcorp also noted that the ACE has deployed mobile clinical teams at the Tukang dorm.

These will be required to augment the workers’ access to medical care.

The company said they remain committed to ensuring that workers receive medical care when needed, adding,

The safety and wellbeing of our workers are our foremost concern.

Thus, they’ll continue to take measures to protect their health and safety.

They’ve also arranged for “additional interactions” with the Tukang dorm workers to garner feedback and concerns, as well as to assure them that they’ll be resolved.

We haven’t gotten it right yet

It’s understandable that workers will feel frustrated when they’re served poor food and their infected counterparts aren’t isolated quickly.

Despite Singapore’s previous experience with Covid-19 in dorms, we somehow still haven’t gotten it quite right when it comes to taking care of our migrant workers.

Hopefully, the Tukang Dorm incident will serve as another wake-up call for all concerned, and more action will be taken to address the issues before they get out of hand again.

Migrant workers play an essential role in society, and their well-being should be of utmost concern to all Singaporeans.

