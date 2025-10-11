Sengkang double death: NUS classmates suspect female victim’s mental health declined after mother’s death

Classmates of female victim in Sengkang double death say mental struggles may have followed mother’s death

Friends and former classmates of Xu Na, the 47-year-old NUS graduate and Cambridge PhD student found dead with her father in a Sengkang flat, are mourning her loss and reflecting on the mental health struggles she may have faced in her final years.

They described her as quiet, bright, and driven — someone who once topped her classes and chased excellence across continents — but who appeared to have retreated into isolation after her mother’s death.

From top student to sudden silence

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Mok (surname transliterated from Chinese), who studied computer science with Xu at the National University of Singapore (NUS), said she had excellent academic performance, completing her four-year degree in just over three years.

He shared that classmates last heard from Xu around 2012, and her Facebook stopped updating in 2014.

Xu also had a blog, where she wrote about her life in France, her research, and her reflections on family and home.

In one entry, she shared how being the only Asian in her neighbourhood deepened her homesickness.

She also once recalled how it took her six months to grow to love durians, writing that “life is like tasting durian, unless you try, you’ll never know what you might gain”.

Her final post was published in 2013.

Some of her classmates later learnt that Xu’s mother had died of cancer, and they now suspect that the loss may have triggered her mental decline.

Another classmate, Mr Xu, who helped coordinate funeral arrangements, has since sought help from the Chinese Embassy to locate Xu’s relatives in Shenyang, where her household was registered.

He is also consulting a lawyer to handle her affairs.

Incident goes viral on Weibo

The Sengkang double-death case has sparked widespread discussion across China’s social media, topping Weibo’s trending list on Thursday (9 October), SMDN said

Many netizens mourned how someone of her intelligence and potential could have fallen into despair.

“She truly worked hard every step of the way,” one user wrote. “Having lived so hard, she deserved a better ending.”

Others urged society to pay more attention to mental health and neighbourly care. “Please pay more attention to your neighbours and friends,” another said.

