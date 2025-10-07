Father & daughter found dead in Sengkang HDB flat, blood leaks into unit below

Father & daughter found dead in Sengkang HDB flat had not been seen since end-August

After not being seen for over a month, a father and daughter were found dead in their eighth-floor Sengkang HDB flat.

The grisly find was made on Monday (6 Oct) afternoon at Block 324D Sengkang East Way, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Blood drips from ceiling of flat below

A 44-year-old neighbour named Mr Zeng (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that his elderly mother had called him at about 6am that morning.

His mother, who lives on the seventh floor of the block, complained to him about a foul odour and something leaking from the ceiling.

When he arrived at her place at about 9am, he noticed that the red liquid was sticky and smelt bad.

He cleaned it up using paper towels, but the foul smell lingered, worsening even after he left for work.

Sensing something was amiss, he called the police.

Father & daughter pronounced dead in Sengkang flat

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 1.35pm on 6 Oct.

They discovered the body of a 47-year-old woman lying motionless in the living room.

Officers also found a man in a bedroom, his body in a highly decomposed state.

Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Shin Min’s understanding, the man was reduced to skeletal remains and further investigation was needed to identify him.

Police spend about 6 hours conducting investigations

Shin Min observed that the police had cordoned off the area off until around 7pm after spending about six hours conducting investigations.

During this time, the two bodies were taken away.

Police officers also took away items from the unit in large bags.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Father & daughter rarely interacted with neighbours

Ms He (transliterated from Mandarin), a neighbour on the same floor, said a family of three used to live in the unit.

The older female resident was not seen after 2017, with Ms He suspecting that she passed away.

Subsequently, both the father and daughter kept to themselves and rarely interacted with others.

The man would leave the flat wearing a mask and hat then return with two packets of rice, but ignored her greetings, she added.

The woman behaved strangely and was seen talking to herself.

Another neighbour, aged 69, recalled seeing the woman clapping and singing at the lift lobby.

He believed that the man was taking care of his daughter, who had mental problems.

However, neither of them had caused any problems in the neighbourhood, he said.

Father & daughter last seen in end-August, smell detected for weeks

All the residents interviewed had expressed surprise at the news of the deaths.

The last time any of them had seen the father and daughter was at the end of August, they said.

Additionally, various residents had complained about a strange smell for several weeks.

A 75-year-old neighbour named Ms Zeng (transliterated from Mandarin) described the smell as like “belachan“.

Another 10th-floor resident said she had complained to the authorities about the smell, which became more unusual over the past few days, leading her to close her windows.

More than one resident said the authorities had asked them about the smell.

Also read: 38-year-old woman found dead in Tampines home, neighbours assumed foul odour was dead rat

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.