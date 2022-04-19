12-Year-Old Girl Missing In Sengkang Since 16 Apr, Police Appeal For Information

Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Around 187B Rivervale Drive In Sengkang

Having a loved one, especially someone young, go missing is extremely concerning. That’s likely the situation the family of a 12-year-old girl are facing after she went missing in Sengkang on Saturday (16 Apr).

Three days have passed since then and there seems to be no new info on her whereabouts yet.

The police have since put up a notice appealing for information on the whereabouts of the missing girl.

Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in white t-shirt & grey pants

On Monday (18 Apr) evening, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued an appeal for information in relation to the disappearance of the young girl.

According to SPF, 12-year-old Jasmine Ng had gone missing on Saturday (16 Apr). They shared separately in a tweet that the young girl was last seen at 10.15pm in the vicinity of 187B Rivervale Drive in Sengkang.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should reach out to the police at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via the police’s I-Witness portal.

Hope she’ll be reunited with her family soon

Most of us would be worried sick if one of our loved ones goes missing. We can only imagine how Jasmine’s family must be feeling right now.

We hope she is safe and will be reunited with them soon.

If you happen to have any information on her whereabouts, do contact the police ASAP to assist with their search efforts.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force on Twitter and Google Maps.