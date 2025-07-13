Residents puzzled by staircase doors leading to nowhere in Sengkang HDB void decks

Staircase doors with no use in Sengkang HDB void decks spark jokes about being Doraemon’s Anywhere Door

In a bizarre scene that looks straight out of a cartoon, residents in Sengkang have stumbled upon strange doors that seemingly lead nowhere, sparking confusion, curiosity, and hilarity online.

A user on Facebook posted a video to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group last month to showcase this strange “anomaly” found at Block 465A Fernvale Road.

The door in question was labelled “Staircase 3B”, initially looking perfectly normal.

Its design flaw was made apparent by the OP walking a few metres right around the door, since the wall didn’t quite extend more than a metre out.

The wall above it also extended only for a short distance, leaving the area above the door open air.

“Anyone have any idea what the purpose of this door is?” the confused netizen asked in the post caption.

Residents suggest construction mistake or design changes

According to Shin Min Daily News, these doors to nowhere also appeared at the nearby Blocks 465B, 466A, and 466B.

They stood near staircases, but could all be bypassed by walking around them.

Mr Zhu (name transliterated), a 21-year-old resident, suggested that the Covid-19 pandemic might have affected the construction process.

Changes to the design could have been made after the doors’ installation, leaving them without function.

Since they didn’t negatively impact the lives of residents, he didn’t mind their existence and did not have any issues if they remained.

Another person living there theorised it to be a construction error. “The door has already been built; it will take money to correct it,” he added.

Humorously, some residents didn’t even notice the strange doors due to their lack of importance.

One 58-year-old woman who had lived in one of the blocks for a year only noticed the strange design when she went to take a look with a Shin Min journalist.

Netizens joke that it’s Doraemon’s Anywhere Door

Ms Sun (name transliterated), an 18-year-old student, said that the door’s use should be explained clearly if it had one. If not, she supported taking it down and repurposing the space for something better.

Netizens also attempted to pick the lock of the reason behind the door’s existence. One suggested that it could have something to do with slowing fires down.

Others took the assignment much less seriously. A commenter called it Doraemon’s Anywhere Door.

Another user jokingly gave the “expert” analysis that the door was a portal to Hell.

Who could have guessed that Sengkang would be the place in Singapore with such demonic energy?

