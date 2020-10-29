2 People Roughly Unload Packages In Sengkang

With more people working from home and following safe distancing guidelines, many are turning to deliveries to get the stuff they’d normally go out to get.

2 people in Sengkang were seen unloading and throwing around several items from a van by a netizen, whose video was uploaded on SG Road Vigilante on Thursday (29 Oct).

We’re not sure if the boxes they were throwing on the ground are destined for customers.

People sort packages in Sengkang lobby

The video was allegedly taken at the lobby of Block 418 Fernvale Link, and you can watch it here.

Throughout the video, 2 people take turns to unload packages of varying sizes at the drop-off point.

Among the packages, you can see what appears to be a pillow. Perhaps the items are for someone moving in.

It’s unclear as to whether there are goods contained within, but there’s certainly something inside them.

However, you wouldn’t know this from the way the people are handling the packages.

They’re unloading the packages by dumping and throwing them, with seeming little regard for what’s contained within.

Following this, one of them is seen sorting the parcels — at one point, she nudges a small package lying on the floor along with her foot.

Meanwhile, other packages are simply dropped from height.

Nature of packages is unclear

It’s worth noting that there’s no confirmation as to whether the 2 people are delivery couriers.

If they’re handling their own packages, this shouldn’t be of too much concern beyond “hogging the drop-off point”, which SG Road Vigilante alleges.

But if they are indeed delivery couriers, we doubt that this is something their customers would like to see.

Hopefully nothing was broken.

