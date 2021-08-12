Senior Dog That Roams Industrial Area Looking For New Home

It is heartbreaking when we see dogs without a home. However, that’s even more so when senior dogs are involved.

Recently, Exclusively Mongrels Limited took to Facebook to share about the plight of a homeless senior dog named Ah Orh.

Once taken care of by workers at an undisclosed workshop, the canine is now homeless as the business has shifted to a new location that doesn’t allow dogs.

As such, the animal group is appealing for a fosterer to take the senior dog in.

Senior dog not allowed at workshop’s new premises

According to Exclusively Mongrels Limited, Ah Orh is a senior dog that used to roam one of the industrial areas in Singapore. Unfortunately, the workshop that took care of him has moved to a new area that does not allow dogs.

Hence, the animal group is appealing for someone to either foster or adopt Ah Orh and provide him with a loving home.

Ah Orh is estimated to be around 10 years old and has not been to a vet. He is also 80% deaf and is blind in his left eye.

However, Exclusively Mongrels hopes that people will be able to see past Ah Orh’s disabilities. They also hope to find a home for Ah Orh allowing him to live out his remaining years in peace and comfort.

Ah Orh is low maintenance and not aggressive

Despite his age, Ah Orh requires very low maintenance as he is fine being home alone. He only needs to be walked twice a day and requires a comfortable living environment.

Though he is not aggressive, he does require a little time to warm up to strangers.

After living on the streets for so long, Exclusively Mongrels hopes that a kind soul will be able to adopt Ah Orh.

Folks from the animal group are also willing to send him for a health check prior to being adopted.

If you or anyone you know is interested to take Ah Orh in, you can contact Exclusively Mongrels Limited on Facebook here.

Help Ah Orh find a new home

It is sad when dogs do not have a place they can call home. This is especially so for senior dogs who are more likely to be in ill health.

Hopefully, Ah Orh will be adopted soon and can live out the remainder of his life happily and comfortably with his new family.

