Singapore Seniors Need New Shoes For Prata Workshop On 7 Aug

Vulnerable groups in society require the greatest care from us. While we get to go out and about for meals and fun times with friends, this is considered a luxury to some elderly folk in Singapore.

Happy People Helping People Community, a local charity group, is organising an outing for their elderly beneficiaries and they’re in need of new shoes.

They’re also looking to let them learn how to make prata and seek sponsors to make this trip possible.

Seniors need new shoes for prata making workshop

According to their Facebook post, the elderly beneficiaries of the charity group haven’t had the chance to enjoy an outing in almost 2 years.

Now that they can do so again, the charity group plans to bring the seniors out in groups of 8 on 7 Aug. This time, they get to participate in a prata making workshop.

Prata making workshop at Casuarina Curry

The best part about this is probably the free flow prata lunch the elderly folk get to enjoy after the lesson.

Sponsors needed to fund shoes & workshop fees

Happy People Helping People Community is seeking sponsors who can help make this plan a reality.

New shoes needed for the elderly

For $30 per person, sponsors will be gifting the elderly:

$6 shoes (cost price)

$24 prata workshop at Casuarina Curry Restaurant

Free flow prata lunch

Sponsors are welcome to join them for the trip but on a first-come-first-serve basis. Only 2 volunteers are allowed per outing to accompany 16 elderly beneficiaries.

If you’d like to help out, you can slide into their DMs with your name and contact here.

Hope seniors will have a fun day out

After staying indoors for almost 2 years, we hope that the elderly beneficiaries of the charity will enjoy their day out.

We can only imagine how fun it’ll be for them, getting to learn how to make one of Singapore’s beloved delicacies.

If you’d like to participate in a prata making workshop yourself, you can check out Casuarina Curry’s website here.

