Casuarina Curry Prata Making Workshop Lets You Try Flipping Beloved Flatbread Dish

Having heated debates on where to get the best roti prata in Singapore can be considered a national sport.

Some people like theirs with sugar, the other camp scorns at the idea of it. Some like it burnt to the crisp, others prefer it a tad softer.

Whatever your preference, you can have them all, as Casuarina Curry is now holding a prata making workshop to bring unity to all prata elitists at their MacPherson branch.

The workshop includes an all-you-can-eat (ACYE) deal on their special pratas, a hot drink of your choice, and a certification of participation.

All-you-can-eat prata deal alongside prata making workshop

Not only will participants get to learn the art of flipping prata, they will also get to feast on Casaurina Curry’s specialty pratas — ACYE style.

Awarded “Best Prata” at the Halal Awards 2020, you will definitely be learning from the best of the best.

Piqued the interest of many netizens

The Facebook post on Friday (22 Jan) has since been shared over 1.2k times.

This user made a play on words based off the ever popular quote “give a man a fish and you feed him for a day — teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime”. We can’t dispute him.

With the newly introduced Hawkerpreneurship initiative in Singapore, this user enquired in jest about the level of education this workshop would provide participants with.

Many also chimed in to say that prata making is indeed a very practical skill to pick up.

Exclusively available at MacPherson outlet

You can get the details of the workshop here, and workshop timings on weekdays are as follows:

10am-12pm

2-4pm

4-6pm

Casuarina Curry MacPherson Road

Address: 187 MacPherson Road, Singapore 348545

Opening hours: 10am-12am (Monday-Friday), 8am-12am (Saturday & Sunday)

Nearest MRT station: Mattar or Potong Pasir

Pick up a new skill while bonding with your loved ones

For people looking for a fun and new activity to partake in with their loved ones, this prata making workshop ought to be on your to-do list immediately.

Not only is it a skillset you’ll be able to bring back to your home kitchens, AYCE prata really is an enticing deal.

Consider us sold.

