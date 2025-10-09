Sentosa’s Cool Node reduces temperatures by at least 4°C, making your beach experience cooler

Sentosa’s Cool Node at Siloso: Art and science power a cooler beach experience

Imagine this: You are at Siloso Beach. Waves lap against the shore, and laughter drifts through the humid air as people enjoy the leisurely pace of Sentosa island.

Things are perfect — until the sun really starts to bite.

Sweat trickles down your neck, the sand feels like fire underfoot, and you wish you could find a spot to cool off without ducking indoors.

Then, through the glare, you see it: a splash of colour, a shimmer of mist.

As you step closer, you feel the air soften around you and the ground cools beneath your feet.

For the first time all day, you breathe out in relief.

Welcome to Sentosa’s Cool Node, where science and art work together to beat the heat.

First Cool Node at Siloso is a testbed for comfort

The Cool Node is more than an eye-catching art installation.

It is a pilot project under Sentosa Development Corporation’s (SDC) new Cooling Sentosa Roadmap, an island-wide effort to make the resort a cool oasis, even as Singapore’s climate grows warmer.

“We launched this Cool Node to test out various technologies and create a unique experience for guests,” said Mr Hwang Yee Fei, SDC’s Director in Asset Management & Special Projects, in an interview with MS News.

“It’s not just about technical solutions,” he added.

“We want guests to feel comfortable, have fun, and enjoy being outdoors.”

The Cool Node is where art literally feels cooler

At the heart of the Cool Node is a vivid, interactive mural by local artist William Lee, painted across the wall and floor using Nippon Paint’s COOL-TEC coating.

This paint reflects sunlight and lowers surface temperature by at least 4°C, keeping the mural comfortable to walk on — even barefoot.

So far, preliminary tests have shown a 2°C reduction in the floor surface temperature.

“When the mist is in operation, you can really feel the difference,” said Mr Hwang.

“We often see children playing, guests posing for photos. It’s become both a functional and joyful space.”

Mr Hwang said that for his team, this pilot Cool Node is their pride and joy.

“When I see children or guests actually enjoying this place, jumping around trying to reach for the mist or taking photos, I think that actually really warmed my heart,” he said to MS News.

The Cool Node also features native trees for shade, beach parasols, and seating that invites visitors to linger.

A hydration point ensures guests can refill their bottles while cooling down.

Visitors should not have a problem locating the spot as well, since it is conveniently located near the public toilets.

Cooling with innovation

If you feel a gentle chill on your skin while walking through the Cool Node, that is Panasonic’s Silky Fine misting system at work.

It sprays ultra-fine droplets — more than 10 times smaller than a strand of hair — that evaporate instantly, cooling you without soaking your clothes.

The system uses minimal energy and water, making it as sustainable as it is refreshing.

“It’s gentle and refreshing, almost like walking through a cloud,” said Mr Hwang to MS News.

“We’re learning from this trial, adjusting mist angles, studying wind flow, so each future Cool Node can be even better.”

Cool Node at Siloso is a part of a larger cooling network

The Cool Node at Siloso Beach is just the beginning.

It is part of SDC’s larger Sentosa Cooling Network, which will introduce 10 Cool Nodes and Cool Zones across the island by 2030.

These upcoming spots will range from small shaded rest areas to full-fledged precincts redesigned for better airflow and temperature control.

The next major installation? A refreshed Central Beach Bazaar forecourt, expected to deliver up to 4°C improvement in perceived comfort once complete in 2026.

Underpinning it all is the Cooling Sentosa Roadmap, which blends technology, nature-based design, and partnerships with island businesses to moderate heat and enhance outdoor enjoyment.

It is aligned with the Singapore Green Plan, positioning Sentosa as a model for climate-smart tourism.

“Our goal is to combine design, technology, and nature to create more comfortable outdoor spaces, where guests can have a good experience,” explained Mr Hwang.

Sentosa looks forward to a cooler, more inclusive future

Alongside its climate initiatives, Sentosa is doubling down on accessibility.

Launching 10 October 2025, the Sentosa Cares Benefits Programme will offer free or discounted admission to more than 10 attractions — including Skyline Luge, Mega Adventure, and the Singapore Cable Car — for persons with disabilities (PwDs) and their caregivers.

This is part of Sentosa’s vision of being an inclusive destination, one that is welcoming to everyone — whether they are seeking shade, serenity, or simple joy.

As you linger beneath the mist at the Siloso Cool Node, your bare feet on the painted floor, the heat now becomes a memory — and the best part is that it is simply a preview of what comes next.

Soon, thanks to art and science, staying outdoors in Sentosa does not mean you have to sweat it out.

In other words: the island is getting cooler — and not just by degrees.

Also read: Free midnight shuttle from Sentosa to 14 Haidilao outlets for Halloween Horror Nights guests

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Photography by Hannah Teo for MS News.