Poor water quality off Sentosa delays World Aquatics Championships open water swimming event by a day

Poor water quality off Sentosa delays World Aquatics women’s 10km open water race hours before start

The World Aquatics Championships’ 10km open water swimming event in Singapore saw a sudden change in schedule on Tuesday (15 July). Poor water quality off Sentosa forced organisers to postpone the race by a day.

The announcement came less than eight hours before the race was due to begin at 8am, affecting 69 athletes who had been scheduled to compete, reported The Straits Times.

The event will now take place on Wednesday (16 July), on the same day as the men’s 10km race.

“The decision was made to postpone the race in the utmost interest of athlete safety,” a statement by the World Aquatics read.

Sentosa water quality failed on 13 July despite earlier clear tests

In the statement, World Aquatics said that the decision was made after a review involving representatives from four agencies:

World Aquatics

Singapore 2025 Organising Committee

World Aquatics Sports Medicine Committee

World Aquatics Open Water Swimming Technical Committee

“While testing in recent days has consistently shown water quality at the venue to meet World Aquatics’ acceptable thresholds, analysis of samples taken on 13 July surpassed these thresholds,” the statement said.

The governing body stressed that athlete health and safety remained a top priority.

Other World Aquatics Championships open water races in Sentosa to continue as scheduled

For now, the rest of the open water programme is expected to proceed as scheduled.

Water quality monitoring will continue, and World Aquatics said it will reassess conditions ahead of each race.

Not the first time water quality issues have disrupted global sport

This is not the first major sporting event impacted by water quality issues.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, the men’s triathlon was postponed after pollution levels in River Seine were found to be unsafe for swimming.

Also read: S’pore will build temporary swimming complex in Kallang carpark for 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from World Aquatics Championships on Instagram and World Aquatics.