Seoul Airport Launches Facial Recognition System For Departing Passengers, Pre-Registration Needed

Seoul Airport Facial Recognition System Can Be Used By Foreigners Taking 6 Airlines

As Singaporeans resume overseas travel with a vengeance, many of us would have recently experienced every traveller’s nightmare: long immigration queues.

Thanks to the embracing of technology, however, the hassle of airport immigration clearance might soon become a thing of the past for us.

For example, Seoul’s Incheon Airport has already introduced a passport-free facial recognition system for departing passengers.

Travellers will have to pre-register their facial information either at check-in or via an app.

Seoul airport facial recognition implemented on 28 July

The new system, dubbed “SmartPass”, was launched on Friday (28 July), reported The Korea Herald.

It enables passengers leaving the South Korean capital to get through departure and boarding gates without having to constantly present their passports and boarding passes to security.

It’s currently available at six departure gates and 16 boarding gates at Incheon Airport.

It’s expected to be fully implemented across the airport from April 2025.

System available for foreigners

In case you’re wondering, Singaporeans will be able to use the SmartPass facial recognition service too.

It’s reportedly open to both South Korean and foreign nationals, and instructions will be specified in English, Chinese and Japanese, as well as Korean.

The only catch is that one has to be flying with six airlines: Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Jin Air, T-way Air and Delta Air Lines.

Passengers of other airlines will have to wait till after the system is fully implemented in 2025.

Pre-register at Seoul airport to use facial recognition

Travellers using the SmartPass system will simply have to register their facial information when checking in for their flight at “self check-in” machines in the airport.

Alternatively, they may also download the SmartPass app from Apple’s App Store or the Google Play store and use it to upload their biometric information into the system.

This must be done at least 30 minutes before using SmartPass at e-gates.

Don’t stash passport away just yet

An airport official was quoted by The Korea Herald as saying that SmartPass is expected to boost security “significantly”.

That’s because “human biometric information is difficult to falsify and duplicate”, he added.

However, that doesn’t mean one can safely stash their passport away for the whole trip — the document, as well as one’s boarding pass, should be carried at all times, he noted.

They’re still needed for submission during the immigration inspection process.

Singaporeans allowed to use e-gates at Taiwan airports

Incheon Airport’s launch of the new system comes just one day after Taiwan started allowing Singaporeans to use e-gates at their airports.

According to an update on Friday (28 July) on the website of Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency (NIA), Singapore was added to the list of countries that can use e-gates at immigration.

The other five countries are the United States (US), South Korea, Australia, Italy and Germany.

Citizens of these countries must hold chip passports issued by their country.

Registration needed to use Taiwan airport e-gates

Just like in Seoul, pre-registration is needed to use the e-gates at Taiwan’s airports.

The process is quick and painless, though, and can be done upon arrival.

According to the NIA, all that Singaporeans need to do is head to the e-gate enrollment counter at the arrival hall.

There, they’ll record your photo and fingerprints, and get you to sign an electronic application form.

The e-gate can then be used immediately after registration.

Note that applicants must be aged 12 and above, at least 140cm tall and not have an “adverse record” in Taiwan.

Now that we can skip the long queues, perhaps it’s all the more reason to visit South Korea or Taiwan for your next vacation.

Featured image adapted from Newsis via 정희망 on Facebook and Incheon Airport on Facebook.