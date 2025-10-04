Serangoon resident wanders outside neighbour’s unit with brick amid noise dispute

Man has noise dispute with neighbour, approaches unit with brick in hand

A simmering noise dispute between two neighbours in Serangoon has spiralled out of control after CCTV footage revealed one man approaching his neighbour’s flat while holding a brick.

The incident happened at Block 307 Serangoon Ave 2, reported Shin Min Daily News (SMDN).

The feud between the two men has seen repeated police reports, community mediation sessions, and accusations of harassment on both sides.

CCTV captures tense moment of man carrying brick amid noise feud

Mr Xian, a resident who has lived in the block for 40 years, said that he installed a camera outside his flat after feeling unsettled by late-night disturbances.

What he discovered on the footage left him alarmed.

Mr Xian found that on one night in December last year, his downstairs neighbour had paced the corridor near his home with a brick in hand.

The man then loitered around his unit before walking away.

Shocked by the recording, he immediately called the police.

Dispute stretches back years

While Mr Xian lived at the block for 40 years, his downstairs neighbour moved in about 10 years ago.

According to Mr Xian, tensions began around six years ago after he attempted to help when his neighbour’s child cried incessantly.

The gesture was not well received, and since then, relations soured.

Matters came to a head in October last year when the neighbour allegedly began making obscene gestures at him.

After installing the CCTV, he claimed that his neighbour often came up to the corridor in the middle of the night and stood in front of his door.

Mr Xian further alleged that apart from prowling the corridor, the neighbour blasted music, and even banged on the ceiling.

This forced him to make three police reports in December 2024 alone, reported SMDN.

Man admits to wanting to smash neighbour’s door with brick

When approached, the downstairs neighbour, George, a 43-year-old freelance worker, admitted to carrying the brick.

However, he said he never acted on his anger.

Despite wanting to smash his neighbour’s door, he calmed down before doing anything.

He claimed the real issue was relentless noise from above — dragging furniture, sudden bangs, and heavy thuds, often late at night.

The alleged disturbances were so severe, he said, that he resorted to sleeping pills.

“Sometimes he even lifts chairs and slams them to the floor. It’s been going on for years,” George insisted.

Mediation fails to resolve tensions

In May 2025, both parties were ordered to attend a session at the Community Mediation Centre, reported SMDN.

Terms were agreed: Mr Xian would fit rubber stoppers on his furniture and add mats, while George would stop banging on ceilings or loitering outside.

However, the truce was short-lived.

While the corridor prowling and loud music reportedly stopped, both sides began calling the police again — George alleging noise, and Mr Xian complaining of intimidation.

Each accuses the other of breaking the agreement.

George accused Mr Xian of lying, and making noise on the day the agreement was signed.

According to SMDN, this caused him to call the police repeatedly.

“Every time I called the police, he would be fine for an hour or two, but then the noise would come back,” George said.

Beyond noise, the feud has descended into a war of words.

Mr Xian claims his neighbour insulted his elderly mother, accusing her of failing to raise her son properly.

George, in turn, says he is regularly cursed at whenever they cross paths, even when he tried to speak calmly.

