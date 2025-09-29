Woman conducts rituals in Toa Payoh HDB corridor, neighbours unsettled by offerings outside door

Neighbours uneasy after woman conducts rituals in Toa Payoh HDB corridor

A resident in Toa Payoh has drawn complaints from neighbours after repeatedly conducting ritual ceremonies in the common corridor of her HDB block, leaving some feeling unsettled by the sight of altars laden with offerings and spirit tablets.

One neighbour described the practice as “pantang” — a Malay term for taboos or acts believed to bring bad luck.

Rituals held outside flat at Block 270A corridor

The incidents took place at Block 270A Toa Payoh East.

According to a reader who alerted Shin Min Daily News, the woman has held at least three ceremonies in the past three months.

These involved offerings to wandering spirits, which neighbours said obstructed the passageway and created unease.

Madam Zeng, 67, said the rituals were held on 10 July, 7 Aug, and 23 Sept.

She recalled the resident setting up an altar outside her flat door with food and spirit tablets, while people inside the unit chanted sutras said to be for the repose of the dead.

Larger turnout on 23 Sept

Madam Zeng added that earlier ceremonies were attended by only one or two people.

But on 23 September, the gathering was much larger, to the point where she “couldn’t even open [her] door”.

A Shin Min Daily News reporter who visited the scene observed at least five participants, with about 10 pairs of shoes left outside the unit.

Madam Zeng also noted that during past ceremonies, the resident placed items directly outside her flat, which she found inconvenient and inauspicious.

“The resident also put small metal trays near the staircase containing incense, food, and some powders. When burned, the whole corridor was filled with the smell of incense,” she said, adding that such practices could pose a fire hazard in a common area.

Another neighbour, Madam Chen, 68, said the unusually large turnout on 23 Sept made her feel uneasy as well.

Resident says rituals meant to aid wandering souls

When approached, the woman revealed that she is a “spiritual master” who usually recites scriptures at home and had only occasionally held rituals since moving in three months ago.

“I perform rites and chant to guide wandering spirits, and make offerings to infant spirits and karmic creditors,” she said.

She explained that the small trays were part of a “smoke offering” ritual to feed hungry ghosts.

According to her, the larger gathering on 23 Sept was held to pray for a Hong Kong devotee who was in critical condition after undergoing brain surgery.

The woman said that, having learned her neighbours were uncomfortable, she would find another location to conduct future rituals.

She also mentioned that she typically distributed the offerings to neighbours once the ceremonies ended.

However, Madam Chen noted that while she did not mind the gesture personally, many residents were uneasy and declined to accept them.

Madam Zeng said she has always refused such offerings.

Also read: Canberra residents upset by strong incense smoke from neighbour’s home altar & weekly ‘divination sessions’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.