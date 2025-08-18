Canberra residents upset by strong incense smoke from neighbour’s home altar & weekly ‘divination sessions’

Canberra HDB residents complain about neighbour’s home altar smoke & frequent visitors

Some residents of a Canberra HDB block say they’ve been struggling with strong incense smoke and a steady stream of strangers after their neighbour set up a home altar inside his flat.

The altar — reportedly dedicated to several deities — was allegedly promoted on TikTok, offering weekly “divination services” that drew visitors and sparked complaints from the community.

Home altar inside flat allegedly seen on TikTok

According to Shin Min Daily News, a reader tipped them off about the home altar, claiming its owner had promoted it on TikTok and invited devotees to visit.

The altar allegedly features deities including Sudhana (Good Wealth Child), Black and White Impermanence, and Nezha, the Third Lotus Prince.

Devotees were reportedly welcome every Saturday evening for “divination”, with the setup operating for several months already.

Some residents have questioned whether it was even legal to run such a space inside a residential flat.

One neighbour told Shin Min that the incense smoke was so strong it irritated their eyes.

“We can only close our doors and windows. When they hold sessions, strangers are constantly coming and going. They also rarely greet anyone.”

Another male neighbour noted that the altar seemed open almost every Saturday night.

“We worry about strangers coming and going,” he said. “They also burn joss paper at the unit’s entrance, which is actually quite dangerous.”

Spirit medium says no fees charged, only donations

A Shin Min reporter tracked down Mr Shen (surname transliterated), a 32-year-old delivery worker and the spirit medium behind the altar.

Mr Shen said the HDB flat belonged to his parents-in-law, and he moved in after marrying his wife earlier this year. The altar was set up four months ago.

He acknowledged the incense complaints, saying he had since switched to “low-smoke” incense sticks and reduced burning to just one stick at a time.

More are lit only during Saturday “divination” sessions, which last about two hours.

He said that the altar is open only to family and friends and stressed that no fees are charged, only voluntary incense donations.

Neighbours say loud arguments disturb their rest

Still, one neighbour claimed the problems weren’t just incense and visitors.

“For the past seven years, we’ve heard loud noises almost nightly, sometimes even banging on walls and floors. It’s really hard to sleep.”

In response, Mr Shen admitted that occasional quarrels with his wife do happen, but promised to remind his family to keep the noise down.

He explained that the altar was born out of necessity, since renting a commercial shop would be too costly.

“Renting a shop costs four to five thousand dollars a month. I’m just an ordinary worker. I really can’t afford it.”

Mr Shen added that he has already paused divination services, reduced incense use, and hopes neighbours will be more understanding.

