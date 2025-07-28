Altar allegedly sparks fire in Bukit Merah HDB flat, SCDF breaks in to put out flames

SCDF extinguishes fire in Bukit Merah HDB flat allegedly caused by altar, no injuries reported

A fire, believed to have been sparked by a household altar, broke out in a Bukit Merah HDB flat on the evening of 26 July.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it was alerted to the incident at around 6.05pm at Block 55 Lengkok Bahru.

The fire involved items in the living room of a unit on the 12th floor.

Firefighters force entry into unit to put out flames

According to Shin Min Daily News, a neighbour noticed several firefighters positioned outside the unit’s front door after hearing a commotion.

They later heard that the fire may have started from an altar inside the flat.

SCDF personnel forced entry into the unit and extinguished the blaze using a water jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MP Eric Chua says affected family relocated to temporary flat

Queenstown SMC Member of Parliament (MP) Eric Chua shared in a Facebook post that he rushed down to check on the family upon hearing about the fire.

He said the affected household had already been relocated to a temporary flat by HDB when he arrived and were “holding up well”.

Mr Chua added that he was relieved the fire did not spread beyond the unit and that no one was injured.

He also thanked the SCDF, HDB, the Lengkok Bahru Residents’ Network, and Tanjong Pagar Town Council for their prompt support rendered to the family.

