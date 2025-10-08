Senior dog dies in Serangoon hit-and-run, resident says owner lets him roam alone

Serangoon hit-and-run leaves senior dog dead, owner reported after free-roaming allegations

A senior dog named Tony was killed in a hit-and-run accident outside Serangoon Terrace late on Monday night (6 Oct), sparking outrage among animal lovers after it emerged he had been allowed to roam freely.

The dog’s death was first shared in a Facebook post by Adeline, a resident who had tried to save him.

Her post, uploaded on Tuesday morning (7 Oct), described a harrowing night of CPR, heartbreak, and disbelief.

“For the dog’s dignity, I’ll remove the gory pictures and video of our CPR attempt,” Adeline wrote.

“Apparently, the dog’s name is Tony. Please say a prayer for him and guide him to run towards the light.”

‘I thought something fell off a van — then I saw blood’

Adeline told MS News that she was on a walk with her two senior dogs at about 11.40pm when she heard a loud thud.

She recalled that a van had stopped briefly on the bend along Serangoon Avenue 1, near Serangoon Terrace.

Thinking the driver had dropped something, Adeline turned to help — but within seconds, the van drove off.

“When I ran closer, I saw something struggling on the floor in a pool of blood,” she said.

“At first, I thought it was a cat from a nearby house.”

Her neighbour, who had noticed her running, came over too, and together, they realised it was a dog.

“He was gagging,” recalled Adeline, who carried him onto a grass patch before calling Royal Animal Rescue (RAR).

Despite their efforts, Tony was declared dead at 12.05am.

Adeline said that according to the RAR paramedic, he had a “massive skull fracture” and his “brain bled out”.

Serangoon resident realises she has seen the dog before

Adeline said she had spotted Tony before — back in March 2024 — when he had also been wandering alone on the road.

She even followed him home to alert his owner.

The only photo she still has of Tony was taken by her neighbour in July 2024, when he was seen roaming the estate.

“I didn’t realise it was him that night,” she said, speaking about the accident that claimed Tony’s life.

“I was just focused on saving him.”

Owner allows dog to roam unsupervised, say neighbours

Tony’s owner was later located at around 12.40am.

He told rescuers Tony was 20 years old, though Adeline believes he was closer to 14, based on her experience with the Jack Russell breed.

Neighbours reportedly said the dog was often allowed to wander unsupervised, with the owner claiming it was “good” for him.

“I was very angry,” Adeline said.

“This death was preventable. The owner was still nonchalant and downplaying the whole situation.”

She added that the owner was simply “going on and on about how he always buys charsiew and tulang for the dog”.

According to Adeline, the case has been reported to the police and the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

Serangoon resident performs CPR until rescuers arrive

After the accident, Adeline — who performed CPR on Tony for several minutes until help arrived — said she had problems sleeping that night.

“I was more affected by how cruel the driver and owner are,” she said.

Adeline mentioned how the owner “even said that he will not pursue the matter with the driver”, making her feel that he had no feelings about Tony’s passing.

“I felt deep unjust that the dog had to be the one in pain and couldn’t sleep the entire night,” she said.

‘All dogs go to heaven, I just hope he crossed over peacefully’

In her post, Adeline asked if any animal communicators could help Tony “cross over”.

“I believe all dogs go to heaven,” she told MS News.

“But because of their loyalty, some spirits linger, waiting for their families instead of crossing the Rainbow Bridge.”

She hopes Tony’s story will raise awareness about free-roaming pets and spark conversations about harsher penalties for animal cruelty.

“Negligence is also abuse,” she said.

“It has no place in our society.”

Adeline further urged drivers to slow down at bends and pet owners to supervise their animals at all times.

“To anyone who sees an injured animal, please help. Don’t turn away,” she added.

Also read: Dog rescued from HDB service balcony looking for new foster home, described as energetic & affectionate