Dog rescued from HDB service balcony looking for new foster home, described as energetic & affectionate

Dog rescued from HDB balcony now seeking new foster home, requires empathetic fosterers

A month ago, a female dog named Pita was seen confined in a cramped service balcony and trying desperately to escape, but now she’s looking for a second chance in a foster home.

Pita’s plight came to light on 1 Sept when Chained Dog Awareness Singapore (CDAS) posted footage of the dog confined in the small balcony at Block 130B Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

Pita was seen desperately attempting to squeeze through a small window to get inside the house, but was unable to.

The dog had also allegedly been howling for help for a month. CDAS expressed concerns that it was in danger of falling off the 35th-floor balcony.

At around 5.30pm on 1 Sept, NParks officers arrived at the unit after receiving reports. They found Pita in “cramped conditions” and seized the dog, with investigations ongoing.

Rescued dog now energetic and joyful, awaiting fosterer

On 2 Oct, CDAS posted an update to Facebook, saying that Pita was “ready for the next chapter of her journey”. The animal welfare group appealed online for potential fosterers.

A CDAS representative said to MS News that Pita’s owner had given up ownership of the dog. They stated that NParks’ Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) sent out a rehoming notice to various animal welfare groups last Wednesday (1 Oct).

CDAS responded to it and received the rehoming rights for Pita. The spokesperson expressed joy that they could help complete the dog’s rescue journey.

NParks previously told MS News that Pita is an Alaskan malamute, but CDAS claimed the dog is now assessed to be a husky.

“Pita is energetic, affectionate, and full of husky spirit,” they wrote on Facebook, with the spokesperson additionally describing her as “boisterous and joyful”.

CDAS emphasised to MS News that they were looking for a fosterer, not an adopter. A fosterer will provide Pita with a temporary foster home and work with CDAS to identify any behavioural issues and understand her personality.

Once the dog is understood well enough, CDAS can create proper guidelines for adopting Pita, in order to find a suitable adopting family.

“While some fosters eventually become the adoptive family, please apply only if you’re genuinely interested in fostering first.”

Dog rescued from balcony requires foster home by 8 Oct

CDAS explained that they wanted a fosterer who understood stress in dogs and was interested in learning more about Pita.

Additionally, they had to be patient and empathetic, given the dog’s prior mistreatment.

The animal welfare group also only seeks all-adult families, as Pita’s boisterous nature may result in her accidentally frightening children in excitement.

CDAS is bailing Pita out this Wednesday (8 Oct), but does not have a shelter. As such, they need a foster home for her by that date.

Those interested and capable of fostering Pita can message CDAS through Facebook Messenger.

Both Alaskan malamutes and huskies are also not HDB-approved breeds, so only non-HDB residents can apply.

Also read: Dog left confined in cramped Toa Payoh HDB service yard, rescued by NParks

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CDAS on Facebook and Facebook.