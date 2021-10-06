Serangoon Kopitiam Staff Drinks With Customers In Video Circulating Online

As the number of Covid-19 cases surges in Singapore, residents are increasingly concerned whenever they come across safety measure breaches.

Recently, a video of staff sharing drinks and intermingling at a Serangoon kopitiam started circulating on social media. The clip was allegedly taken on Sunday (3 Oct) evening.

The kopitiam owner has since clarified that the video was actually taken back in July when Singapore residents were allowed to dine in groups of up to 5.

Serangoon kopitiam staff seen drinking with customers

Recently, footage taken at a kopitiam at Block 261 Serangoon Central have been making rounds on social media.

In the video, a beer promoter was seen with her mask hanging on her chin while chatting with 2 customers.

At one point, she even picked up one of their drinks and shared a toast with them.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the kopitiam is often crowded with people drinking at night.

The noise level there is also often high with safe distancing rarely observed as customers allegedly intermingled across tables.

Some residents avoid dining at kopitiam

When Shin Min Daily News visited the Serangoon Central kopitiam on 4 Oct evening, they observed that many were in fact drinking.

Beer promoters would go from table to table, chatting, drinking, and sharing food with customers.

Most patrons observed safe distancing rules, keeping to the 2 persons per table rule. But from time to time, they were seen talking and drinking with people next to them.

A resident who lives around the area says this occurs every night. As a result, he would choose to dabao his meals for fear of catching the virus.

Other residents dining there also shared that they would sit away from folks who are drinking there.

Owner says they abide by Covid-19 measures

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, someone claiming to be the beer promoter’s boss clarified that the video was actually taken in July when groups of up to 5 persons were allowed to dine together.

He explained that she drank with the customer on that occasion as it was his birthday. She no longer works at the kopitiam now, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The owner continued that their staff abide by all safe management measures and undergo testing every week.

He added that all beer promoters are instructed only to serve drinks and not to linger.

Onus is on staff to be responsible

It is challenging to ensure all safe management measures are followed to a tee at kopitiams given their unpredictable nature.

But ultimately, the onus is on each and every staff to be responsible and abide by the prevailing rules to protect themselves and their customers.

