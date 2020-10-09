33-Year-Old Attacked By Man With Knife Along Serangoon Road

Despite Singapore’s reputation as a safe country, our nation has seen her fair share of fights and violent assaults of late

On Thursday (8 Oct), a 33-year-old was attacked by a knife-wielding man along Serangoon Road.

The victim sustained arm injuries and was transported to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for treatment.

The police is now appealing to the public for information on the case and a suspect whom they’ve identified.

Serangoon assault left 33-year-old injured

According to 8World News, 2 men had an intense argument at 525 Serangoon Road in the wee hours of Thursday (8 Oct).

Source

The altercation soon escalated and one of the men attacked the other with a knife.

The victim, a 33-year-old man suffered injuries to his left arm and was later brought to Singapore General Hospital for medical treatment.

Police arrived at the scene at 1.30am

At around 1.30am, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) was notified of a case of “voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon” and promptly headed to the scene.

In another image, 3 ominous blue SPF tents were seen erected along the roadside surrounded by officers.

Source

Naturally, some speculated that someone had been murdered.

Source

8World News, however, clarified that the tents were set up to prevent evidence on the ground from being tainted as it was raining at that time.

Appeal for information on Serangoon assault

On Friday (9 Oct), the SPF released a statement on the incident and are now appealing to the public for information on the case.

The police is also looking for the man pictured below to assist in their investigations.

Image courtesy of SPF

According to 8World News, the suspect is Chinese and is about 1.7 metres tall.

Image courtesy of SPF

If you have any information regarding the case, do call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online on i-witness. All information will remain strictly confidential.

Violence is never the answer

Whatever the case, we should always refrain from violence as a means of solving our differences.

We hope the police investigations will soon be able to bring the perpetrator to justice for his actions.

Got news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and SPF.