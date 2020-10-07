Knife Attack At Boon Lay FairPrice Leaves Man Injured, Police Investigating Case

Update (8 Oct, 12.04am): Police told MS News that they’ve arrested a 18-year-old in relation to the case. We’ve updated the statement within the article accordingly.

Warning: Footage and pictures in this article might be disturbing to some.

Although Singapore is a generally safe country, there’s been a surprising number of violent incidents in public recently.

The latest incident involves an attack in a Boon Lay supermarket today (7 Oct), leaving a man injured and bleeding profusely.

Staff at the scene lowered the shutters upon learning of the attack and tended to the man.

Police are currently investigating the case.

Man attacked in Boon Lay

Social media posts on Wednesday (7 Oct) reported that an attack involving a knife had transpired in NTUC FairPrice at Boon Lay Shopping Centre.

A 23-year-old man lay bleeding profusely following the attack.

Pictures depict a man covered in blood being attended to by a few people, at least 1 of whom was wearing a FairPrice uniform.

Apparently, he suffered injuries to his face and head.

The man was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital conscious, according to the police.

Police investigating case

In response to queries from MS News, the police said that they’re currently investigating the case.

This is their statement in full:

“On 7 October 2020 at 12.40pm, the Police were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon at 221 Boon Lay Place. A 23-year-old man was attacked by another man with a knife. The 23-year-old man suffered injuries to his face and head and was conscious when conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. A 18-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case. Police investigations are ongoing.”

Incidents like this have no place in Singapore, and kudos to the staff for rendering first-aid to the man.

