Elderly Shop Owner At Serangoon Clearing Stocks Before Rental Contract Ends In Feb 2022

Those staying around Block 324 Serangoon Ave 3 might be familiar with a traditional shop near their home.

However, the elderly lady running the store will be closing the shop soon as her rental is expiring.

On top of that, she is also recovering from a mild stroke and can’t work for long hours. Hence, she hopes to clear everything as quickly as possible.

Taking notice of her situation, a lady posted on Facebook to garner support from the public to help the owner.

The shop opens every day from 11am to 4pm.

Serangoon HDB shop owner hopes to clear stocks before closing down

On Sunday (17 Oct), a lady took to Facebook to publicise a Serangoon HDB shop that is clearing its stocks before closing down.

The shop, Success Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture Centre, at Block 324 Serangoon Avenue 3, #01-282 is run by an elderly lady, Madam Sim.

The shop opens from 11am to 4pm daily.

According to the post, the rental contract for her shop is ending next February, and Madam Sim wants to clear her stocks quickly.

Furthermore, Madam Sim is unable to work for long hours as she is still recovering from a mild stroke. Hence, she hopes to be able to pack up as soon as possible.

The shop sells daily necessities such as rice, flour, drinks, toiletries and counter medicines.

To help Madam Sim, the lady decided to post on Facebook to garner more support from the public.

The post has since garnered over 1,600 shares, with many people showing their support.

Here are more details on Madam Sim’s shop location:

Address: Block 324 Serangoon Ave 3, #01-282, Singapore 550324

Opening hours: 11am to 4pm daily

Nearest MRT: Serangoon MRT

Help support Madam Sim

Such neighbourhood shops are becoming less common as many turn to supermarkets for their daily groceries. However, there’s a certain homeliness to these HDB shops that we may lose due to owners retiring.

It’ll be a pity to see Madam Sim retire, and hopefully, she will be able to clear all her stocks before her rental expires next February.

We wish her a speedy recovery.

