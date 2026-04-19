Service dog denied entry to Bangkok mall, left trembling as it waits for owner amid Songkran festivities

Service dog seemingly overwhelmed by Songkran festivities after being denied entry to Bangkok mall

A service dog in Bangkok was reportedly denied entry into a shopping mall during the busy Songkran period, leaving it waiting outside amid loud music and large crowds.

Photos circulating online showed the dog standing alone at the mall entrance, visibly distressed and trembling, likely overwhelmed by the busy festive environment.

Owner was inside mall for 20 minutes

According to a Khaosod report, the dog’s owner entered the premises and returned about 20 minutes later.

While the animal was outside, several passersby showed concern, asking the nearby security guard if the dog had been abandoned or lost.

The report also indicated that the photographer who had taken the photos tried to reassure the dog that everything would be alright.

Photos of the dog showed that it wore a vest and an identification tag saying it was a service dog.

Mall draws criticism

Many netizens criticised the mall for denying the service dog entry, saying it has outdated policies.

One user explained that most indoor malls in Thailand require dogs to be in a stroller, carrier, or cart, even if they are service animals.

Additionally, they said most people — including mall staff — are unfamiliar with the concept of service animals, so the owner must bring a copy of their certification and vaccination records to be allowed entry.

Meanwhile, some speculated whether the dog was truly a service animal, saying that having a harness that says “service dog” doesn’t guarantee this.

They criticised the dog’s owner for leaving it outside without its leash and with no water.

Also read: Diner raises hygiene concerns after spotting dogs in stroller at S’pore hawker centre, netizens defend pet owners

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Featured image adapted from Khaosod English on Facebook.