Body of 72-year-old man found under Bangkok bridge with some organs missing

Elderly man found dead, body severed with some internal organs missing

Police in Bangkok, Thailand, have recovered the decomposing body of a 72-year-old man under a bridge in Thung Khru District on Thursday (25 Sept).

According to a report by Khaosod, the upper and lower halves of his body were found three metres apart.

Additionally, some of the deceased’s internal organs were missing.

Man had preference for living outdoors

The deceased, identified only as Mr Chusak (name transliterated), had been living in the area for one to two years.

His younger sister said he preferred living outdoors, despite previous incidents with youths who had harassed him and burned his clothing.

She noted that the cause of his death is questionable, citing the previous harassment he had faced.

Resident speculates that man died from illness

According to a resident, Ms Phueng (name transliterated), she saw him struggling under the bridge on Sunday (21 Sept).

She suggested he seek medical help at a health centre, but he refused.

The woman, who had been feeding him daily, added that someone had recently set a fire to drive him away to sleep elsewhere.

After that incident, the deceased asked her for cardboard boxes and a mat to lie down on, which she provided.

Ms Phueng also speculated that the cause of death was likely an illness and believed he had not been harmed by anyone.

Another witness, Mr Krisanapong (name transliterated) from the local health centre, said that he previously alerted authorities after noticing burn marks on the man’s legs.

Body sent for autopsy

Police coordinated with forensic teams from Siriraj Hospital and rescuers to examine the scene.

It was said that parts of the body may have been damaged by monitor lizards in the area.

The body has been taken to the hospital for an autopsy before being returned to the family for religious rites.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.