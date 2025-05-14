Monitor lizard chomps on body of newborn in Thailand, only head left intact

Residents in Thailand shocked to see monitor lizard nibbling on body of newborn

Residents of a neighbourhood in Thailand were left horrified after spotting a monitor lizard dragging what appeared to be the body of a newborn baby into a swampy area, according to Thai news outlet PPTVHD36.

The disturbing sight was discovered at about 12.30pm on Tuesday (13 May) in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan Province.

Locals alerted the police after witnessing a large monitor lizard chewing on what looked like a human infant’s body in the tall grass near a canal.

Newborn ‘was in the monitor lizard’s mouth’

A resident who witnessed the shocking scene said they were resting in their room when they heard rustling sounds outside.

Curious, they checked it out and were stunned to see a monitor lizard with what looked like a baby’s body in its mouth.

Frightened, the resident rushed to get their relatives to help chase the animal away.

When they returned, the lizard had dragged the body farther toward the water. It later dropped the corpse into a patch of grass but continued lingering nearby.

Baby’s head intact but limbs and organs missing

The authorities were called, and officers and rescue personnel arrived at the scene to find a body resembling a full-term newborn. It was believed to be about eight to nine months old.

The corpse was missing both arms and legs, and had no clothes but visible injuries.

Only its head remained intact, while several organs were believed to have been eaten by the lizard. The baby’s gender could not be determined.

According to Thairath, the infant’s body may have been left abandoned in the area for more than two days before being discovered by the monitor lizard.

Police trying to identify mother of newborn

Locals claimed that monitor lizards are common in the neighbourhood and are known to be aggressive, with children being bitten in two previous incidents.

The authorities have set aside the area to examine additional evidence.

Police have also sent the remains for an autopsy to determine the cause and time of death, including whether the baby was stillborn or died after birth.

An urgent investigation is now underway to identify the mother and uncover how the baby ended up in such a tragic situation.

Also read: Newborn’s rotting corpse found inside KL drain, allegedly abandoned by parents

