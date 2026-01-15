US government warns sex store in Canada after it allegedly delivered butt plugs to army base in Bahrain

US government warns sex store in Canada that allegedly delivered butt plugs to military base in Bahrain

A small sex store in Canada received not one, but two, letters from the US government warning them of sending their spicy toys to a military base in Bahrain.

Grace Bennett, the co-founder of the store, could only express her surprise at this revelation because her business does not even ship to the Middle Eastern country.

According to CTV, the Toronto-based sex store’s warehouse manager was sifting through returned packages when they found the letters.

Department of War deemed package dangerous

In the letter, the US Department of War stated that the packages posed “an immediate danger to life or limb or an immediate and substantial danger to property”.

Ms Bennett said the package contained a butt plug and a Bullet vibrator.

The letter also states that screeners found items during the screening.

“During security screening by Bahrain Customs, pornographic materials and or devices were identified in a package addressed to you,” the letter said.

It then says that Bahrain does not permit such items.

Since her store does not ship to Bahrain, Bennett suspects that someone forwarded the package there instead.

Owner found situation hilarious

“We got a huge kick out of it,” said Ms Bennett. The store frequently ships to military bases.

But despite the amusing situation, she also regretted that the customer was unable to receive what they had ordered.

“I’m sad that they didn’t get their order,” she said. Fortunately, she was able to reimburse the customer for their returned order.

The store commemorated the occasion by framing the two letters they received.

Meanwhile, the US government declined requests for comments from the Canadian press and said they “don’t have anything to add” on the topic.

Also read: Man in Hong Kong found dead naked in flat, surrounded by sex toys & lube



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @grace.bonjibon on TikTok and CTV News.