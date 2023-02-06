SG Arrival Card To Become Permanent Feature, Helps Guard Against Infectious Diseases: Ong Ye Kung

SG Arrival Card To Become Permanent Feature For All Inbound Travellers

Although most Covid-19 border measures have been lifted since early last year, it appears that one of them is here to stay.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced today (6 Feb) that the SG Arrival Card will be a permanent feature.

Since March 2020, the government has made it mandatory for all inbound travellers to Singapore to submit a health declaration via the SG Arrival Card.

The Straits Times (ST) reported Mr Ong as saying the SG Arrival Card was made permanent to guard against the import of infectious diseases such as yellow fever and Ebola.

Ministry to review status of SG Arrival Card “from time to time”

Mr Ong went on to say the Ministry of Health (MOH) will review the SG Arrival Card from time to time, as they do for all features.

He was responding to Bukit Panjang SMC MP Liang Eng Hwa, who asked whether the ministry will review the health declaration for returning Singaporeans and residents.

Furthermore, Mr Ong said that they have streamlined the form to three questions to assess a traveller’s disease risk.

At this time, only three groups — Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders — returning via land not need to fill out the SG Arrival Card.

This is due to the high volume of travellers commuting daily for work and study, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

Meanwhile, all travellers — including Singapore citizens and residents — entering via air and sea need to fill up the declaration no more than three days prior to arriving.

Travellers at risk of yellow fever may undergo quarantine

Travellers at risk for yellow fever and without a valid relevant vaccination certificate may undergo quarantine, Mr Ong stated.

He called it a “serious matter for Singapore” as the Aedes aegypti vector that spreads yellow fever is present locally.

Fever, muscle aches, and vomiting are some of the common symptoms of yellow fever.

As such, travellers need to declare via the SG Arrival Card whether they exhibit such symptoms.

They will also need to state whether they have visited Africa or the Middle East in the past 14 days prior to entering Singapore.

Featured image adapted from Matt Seymour on Unsplash.