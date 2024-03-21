‘Shadowless afternoon’ will occur in Putrajaya & KL on 27 & 28 March respectively

Putrajaya & KL may witness ‘shadowless afternoons’ next week

The Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur (KL) and its neighbouring city of Putrajaya will see a shadowless phenomenon in the middle of next week.

The cities will experience a ‘shadowless afternoon’ on consecutive days, on 28 and 27 March respectively.

Malaysia last witnessed such a phenomenon exactly two years ago, in late March 2022.

Sun positioned directly over equator on 20 March

On Tuesday (19 March), Malaysia’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) issued a press release on Facebook informing the public of the shadowless phenomenon.

According to the statement, the sun was positioned directly above the equator yesterday (20 March) in a phenomenon called the equinox.

MOSTI explained that on this special day, Earth will receive an equal amount of daylight and darkness.

Another interesting ‘side-effect’ of the equinox phenomenon is that countries located directly on the equator will experience a ‘shadowless afternoon’.

These include cities like Pontianak in Indonesia and Quito in Ecuador.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, the equinox happens twice a year, around 21 March and 23 Sep.

Putrajaya & KL to experience ‘shadowless afternoon’

Even though both West and East Malaysia lie North of the equator, KL and Putrajaya may also experience the shadowless phenomenon.

MOSTI stated that the cities will experience the phenomenon one day after another:

Putrajaya: 27 March

KL: 28 March

The Star reported that Malaysia last saw a similar shadowless phenomenon exactly two years ago, on 28 March 2022.

Besides KL and Putrajaya, Shah Alam was also one of the cities that saw shadows vanishing that day.

Bangkok residents similarly witnessed the rare phenomenon last April.

