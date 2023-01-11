15 More Sheng Siong Stores Will Open 24 Hours Till 20 Jan For Last-Minute CNY Shopping

66 Sheng Siong Stores Will Be Open 24 Hours Before Chinese New Year

With Chinese New Year (CNY) fast approaching, it’s time to start shopping for the much-anticipated celebrations.

But if you’re a last-minute shopper or afraid you’ll forget something before house visits start, look no further than Sheng Siong.

The supermarket chain will be extending operating hours for 15 stores until 20 Jan 2023.

This means that 66 Sheng Siong stores will be running for 24 hours, letting you pop by at any hour of the day to settle your grocery needs.

15 more Sheng Siong outlets to open 24 hours

On Thursday (5 Jan), Sheng Siong announced that 15 more stores will open for 24 hours till 20 Jan, two days before CNY.

This is in addition to their existing 24-hour supermarkets, which will operate round the clock as usual.

The stores with extended hours are:

From 1 Jan: Bukit Batok 451, Anchorvale 338, Tampines 602A

From 12 Jan: Jalan Bahar

From 13 Jan: Woodlands Industrial Park E7

From 14 Jan: Potong Pasir 6, Tampines 872C, Bukit Batok 467, Aljunied 118, Bedok South 151

From 19 Jan: Loyang Point 258

From 20 Jan: Hougang 377, Junction Nine, Junction Ten, Upper Thomson 200

On the eve of CNY (21 Jan), all stores will operate until 4pm, so take note if you still haven’t ticked off everything on your to-buy list by then.

From 22 Jan to 23 Jan, only 26 outlets will remain open from 8am to 6pm, and they are as follows in the image below:

Business will resume as usual from 24 Jan onwards.

GST increase absorbed until Mar 2023

On 27 Dec last year, Sheng Siong also announced a ‘Counter-Inflation Discount’ on all items. The offer started on 1 Jan and will last until 31 Mar.

Shoppers will be able to purchase most products at all outlets for 1% off.

However, a few categories of items are excluded from this offer. These include alcohol, tobacco, vouchers, lottery, and infant milk powder.

In addition, the promotion is applicable for in-store purchases only.

