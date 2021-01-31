Sheng Siong Has $9.99 Mini Abalone In Packets Of 10 Till 3 Feb

Abalone has been all the craze recently. Last week, people were rushing to get their hands on $1 abalone at certain Giant outlets.

If you missed out on the promotion, fret not. You can still get affordable abalone at Sheng Siong Supermarket at $9.99 for every pack of 10.

Looks like it’s not too late to cop some of this precious seafood for upcoming Chinese New Year dinners with the fam.

Sheng Siong frozen mini abalone at $9.99

According to Sheng Siong Supermarket on Facebook, they are having a special promotion for abalone from now till 3 Feb.

Every packet of frozen mini abalone comprises 10 pieces and will be going for just $9.99. That’s basically less than $1 per piece.

The promotion is available as long as there are enough stocks to go around with.

Netizens excited over affordable abalone

The deal has gotten many netizens in a frenzy.

One of them, who shared the good deal on Singapore Eye Facebook group, expressed their gratitude towards supermarket chains like Giant and Sheng Siong, who gave “commoners” like themselves the chance to feast on abalone at home.

Meanwhile, others took the chance to show off their culinary skills after whipping up delicious abalone dishes. Looks like they didn’t have to wait till Chinese New Year.

This dish looks like the best of both words — ginseng chicken, and abalone. It can’t get anymore wholesome than this.

Dine like royalty at home

If you couldn’t snag Giant’s $1 abalone in time last week, here comes your second chance.

Don’t go alone for some abalone — jio your mums and aunts together so you can cop enough to feed the fam this CNY.

What type of abalone dishes are you looking forward to during the festive season? Let us know in the comments below.

