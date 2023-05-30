Shenzhen Airport Crowned Most Beautiful Airport, Looks Like It Came Out Of A Sci-fi Movie

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Shenzhen Bao’an Aiport Is World’s Most Beautiful Airport

For Singaporeans, Changi Airport has become a source of pride with its recent upgrades and world-class amenities, not to mention its frequent status as the world’s best airport.

Meanwhile, in China, Shenzhen’s Bao’an International Airport has made headlines for being the world’s most beautiful airport.

The airport received the title at a recent conference organised by the Aviation Committee of the Cooperation and Development Center of World Cities (CDCWC), the World Air Stewardess Association (WASA), and the Global Travelers Association.

Judging from the photos, the futuristic airport is definitely a sight to behold.

Shenzhen airport wins first place for third time

Shenzhen Daily reported that the airport won the title at a recent news conference in Hong Kong.

Bao’an International Airport won praise for its magnificent scale, architectural design, comfort, and beauty, among others.

From the outside, the airport’s Terminal 3 looks like a supersized version of a plane with ‘wings’ and a ‘tail’.

Upon closer inspection, the majestic building is wrapped in thousands of hexagonal windows.

The tessellated ceiling casts interesting shadows on a sunny day, letting plenty of natural light into the halls.

However, the building’s unique roofing is more than just for aesthetics.

ARUP reported that the building’s “double layer envelope of glass and steel” was designed for Shenzhen’s hot summers and warm winters.

Apart from providing thermal insulation, the “outer skin” also acts as a sound barrier. This protects passengers from aviation noise.

According to Arch Daily, Massimiliano & Doriana Fuksas designed the terminal in 2013.

The main body of the structure is a 1.5km-long tunnel with an undulating roof.

Colour-wise, the designers have kept it simple with a clean, glossy white finish.

Additionally, the designers incorporated functional sculptures around the airport, such as “stylised white trees” that function as air-conditioning.

Award-winning airport in China has unique design

As it turns out, the airport is no stranger to awards.

According to Skytrax, the Shenzhen Bao’An International Airport is a certified five-star airport.

This year, the airport was also named the World’s Most Improved Airport, beating out New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

What do you think of the Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from South China Morning Post and Facebook.