SCDF deploys 15 emergency vehicles to battle massive Shipyard Crescent fire, no injuries reported

SCDF deploys 15 vehicles & 60 firefighters to battle blaze at Shipyard Crescent

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded swiftly on Sunday evening (27 July) after a major fire broke out at 51 Shipyard Crescent.

In a Facebook update, SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at around 7.35pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters immediately deployed resources to contain and surround the blaze.

Fire involved towering piles of wood chips

The fire had engulfed piles of wood chips measuring approximately 10m in height and spanning an area of about 25m by 25m.

To bring the situation under control, SCDF deployed three water jets, two aerial jets, and a Pumper Firefighting Machine at the height of the operation.

The fire was largely contained by 8.55pm, though deep-seated pockets of fire remained.

SCDF advised members of the public to avoid the area for safety reasons.

A total of 15 emergency vehicles and around 60 SCDF personnel were deployed.

Fortunately, five individuals had evacuated prior to SCDF’s arrival, and no injuries were reported.

SCDF added that damping down operations — where water is applied to burnt surfaces to prevent rekindling — were ongoing and expected to continue overnight.

Netizens express relief no one was injured in Shipyard Crescent fire

Members of the public took to the comments to express their gratitude and relief following the fire at Shipyard Crescent.

One commenter said they were glad everyone was “safe (and) sound”.

Another praised the firefighters for their efforts and urged them to “stay safe”.

A separate user also encouraged the responders to “rest (and) recover” now that the situation was under control.

