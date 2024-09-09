Shirtless man in M’sia attacks cars on road, taken to hospital after arrest

Shirtless man in Malaysia attacks cars on the road, taken to hospital after arrest

On 6 Sept, a video posted in a Butterworth Facebook group showed a shirtless man in Malaysia aggressively confronting cars on Jalan Raja Uda, in the town of Butterworth.

The incident, which occurred around 7pm, began with the man standing in the middle of the road, loudly shouting at an approaching car.

He did the same to another. However, as the vehicle cautiously passed, the man suddenly kicked it, breaking off the side-view mirror and startling onlookers.

He then targeted the next car, delivering a kick to the rear as it sped past, which was accompanied by a loud “thunk.” The man followed up with a dramatic spin.

The black vehicle, with its side-view mirror damaged, eventually pulled over nearby as the man continued making threatening gestures toward two more cars, which stopped short of reaching him.

Police find man injured upon arresting him

In a second video from the post, the man was seen at a roadside stall, yelling at people filming him. However, he did not approach them.

It’s unclear whether this took place before or after his road rage incidents.

His actions alarmed many of the users in the Butterworth Facebook group, who wondered if authorities had been contacted.

According to China Press, the police were notified of the man’s erratic behaviour and arrived on the scene shortly after.

Upon arresting him, officers found he had bruises on his back and minor injuries on his nose and forehead.

Suspecting potential mental health issues, the police took him to a hospital for further examination and treatment.

Featured image adapted from Timah Fa on Facebook.