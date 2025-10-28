Female Taiwan ferry passenger finds shoe sprayed with semen, man admits to indecent act

Ferry passenger finds shoe sprayed with semen

A woman was shocked to find her shoe sprayed with semen while riding the Xin Tai Ma Ferry from Matsu to Hualien in Taiwan on 16 Oct.

According to the victim’s post on Threads, she was resting in the women-only area of the vessel and scrolling on her phone when she caught a glimpse of someone taking her shoe.

Before she could identify the culprit, they tossed the shoe back onto the aisle before immediately walking out of the cabin.

It was only after she picked up her shoe that the woman found it had semen inside.

Man admits to ejaculating into the shoe

Outraged, the woman reported the case to the customer service counter on board.

Just as the crew was telling her they did not have surveillance cameras to check, the culprit came forward and admitted he had ejaculated into the shoe.

He then told the victim he would compensate her.

The staff said they would call the police as soon as they had network signal and asked the woman to put her shoes in a plastic bag for evidence.

She shared that they gave her a pair of flip-flops to wear in the meantime, before bringing her to the VIP cabin to rest.

After getting off the boat and waiting for the authorities, the victim said the culprit kept staring at her, making her feel uneasy.

“I originally thought it was the air conditioner, but later, I realised it wasn’t, because my body was shaking the whole time,” she shared.

The Coast Guard Administration dispatched personnel to the boat at 4:20pm.

Culprit was discovered to be a soldier

Later, the culprit was identified as a corporal serving in Dongyin, Matsu, surnamed Shi, FTV News reported.

The Dongyin Army Regional Command also confirmed that the man was a member of the command.

It added that he had committed the indecent act while on leave.

After questioning on 16 Oct, Shi was transferred to the Keelung District Prosecutor’s Office for investigation on suspicion of theft and damage.

However, the victim said she would file another complaint for sexual harassment.

“I don’t know why the Coast Guard felt it didn’t constitute sexual harassment,” said the woman.

“To avoid fingerprints on my shoes, the attendant told me to put my shoes in a plastic bag myself. I even got his semen on my hands. It was so disgusting.”

