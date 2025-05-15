Man in M’sia returns S$300 cash found outside his shop to owner

Shop owner finds S$300 cash scattered on road & returns it to owner

Heng Fock Suan, a 75-year-old shop owner in Malaysia, has won hearts for returning nearly RM1,000 (S$300) in cash he found outside his shop in Terengganu, Malaysia.

According to Malaysian news outlet Sinar Harian, the cash was eventually returned to Wan Shahrul Sulaiman — a 46-year-old business owner — who was touched by Heng’s honesty.

Found owner through CCTV footage

Heng said he found the notes last Monday (5 May) morning when he stepped out to dispose of some rubbish.

“As I was walking out, I saw money scattered on the floor — RM50, RM10, and RM1 notes everywhere,” he recalled.

“My staff and I picked up every single note and counted it — the total was RM980.”

Mr Heng spent the rest of the day waiting, hoping the rightful owner would claim their money. But no one did.

Unwilling to keep something that wasn’t his, Mr Heng turned to technology for help. He asked his son to review the shop’s CCTV footage to identify the person who had dropped the cash.

If no one came forward, Heng said he had planned to surrender the money to the police.

Man expresses gratitude upon receiving his money back

After identifying the owner, Mr Heng showed up at Mr Wan Shahrul’s shop, asking if he had lost any money.

Mr Heng then proceeded to show Mr Wan Shahrul CCTV footage, which showed cash falling from his pocket.

Mr Wan Shahrul was shocked by the footage and said the money must have slipped out of his pocket while he was heading to his car.

“When I reached the car, I noticed the money was missing. I looked around the shop area and even inside the car, but couldn’t find anything. I thought it was gone for good,” said Mr Wan Shahrul.

Grateful beyond words, Wan Shahrul praised Heng’s actions as a beautiful example of integrity.

“We live in a pluralistic society where unity and trust matter. Uncle Heng’s honesty goes beyond race. I’m truly thankful and touched by what he did.”

