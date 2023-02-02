S’pore Mother Helps Lover Install Camera To Record Daughter Showering, Jailed 10 Weeks

Mother Installs Camera For Lover To Record Daughter In Shower

On 2 Feb (Thursday), the court sentenced a 48-year-old mother to 10 weeks’ jail for installing a camcorder in her shower to record her daughter.

The mother had an extramarital affair with her business partner and had installed the camera for him.

Her ex-lover has also been sentenced to the same jail term as her.

Daughter discovered the camera in the shower

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the man had ordered a camcorder from Shopee in May 2021 and passed it to his then-lover to film her daughter showering.

Despite knowing her daughter did not consent to this, she agreed to do so.

Her daughter noticed her mother installing the camcorder in the kitchen bathroom one day. Once the mother left, her daughter found the device.

The daughter managed to retrieve the footage from the camera. However, the only footage available was of her mother installing the camera.

The daughter then disposed of the camera.

Her lover was her business partner

The mother met her lover in 2014 while working as a sales assistant in his retail shop. Although she left in 2016, their relationship did not end there. They eventually entered an extramarital affair.

In 2020, they became business partners for an online shop while continuing their affair.

CNA reported that the idea of installing the camera came about due to “teasing and banter” in their relationship.

The man claimed that he “had been tempted and seduced” by the woman, who had “propositioned to him, in particular, about the looks of her daughter”.

Both sentenced to 10 weeks’ jail

The prosecutor had initially called for 10 weeks’ jail for the man, and eight weeks’ jail for the woman.

However, they were both eventually given 10 weeks in jail. This was because the prosecutor felt that their criminality and culpability were similar. Hence they deserved the same sentence.

The man has expressed his regret to his family and the victim, while the woman claimed that her daughter no longer blames her.

