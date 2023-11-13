SIA Flight Attendant Allegedly Shoplifts Goods & Bites Man In Japan, Reportedly Under Arrest

SIA Flight Attendant Under Arrest In Japan For Allegedly Shoplifting & Biting Man

A woman believed to be a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight attendant is currently under arrest in Japan for allegedly shoplifting goods at a shopping mall.

In addition, local reports state that she reportedly bit a man when confronted.

The attendant has denied the charges against her, claiming that she was going to settle her bill.

SIA flight attendant arrested for allegedly shoplifting

On 6 Nov, 33-year-old Singaporean Bai Peixuan allegedly shoplifted six items including bath towels and tote bags at a shopping mall in Narita City, Chiba Prefecture in Japan.

The items were worth approximately 10,000 yen (S$89.75), according to Yahoo Japan.

In addition, she reportedly assaulted a man at the mall during the robbery.

Japanese media outlet FNN reports that at the time of the incident, a 51-year-old security guard at the mall witnessed the alleged acts and attempted to stop her.

In retaliation, she bit him on the arm and is suspected of causing minor injuries.

Police in Japan have since placed her under arrest for her offences.

Woman denies charges

According to The Straits Times (ST), Bai is reportedly a flight attendant with SIA.

She had told police that she would have settled her bill later and denied stealing the items.

As for the injuries she caused the security guard, Bai said she reacted as such because the guard had pinned her down.

“I bit him because I wanted him to let go of my neck,” she said.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson told 8world News that consular assistance is being provided to the Singaporean involved, in accordance with local laws.

Speaking to MS News, an SIA spokesperson confirmed that one of their staff members had been arrested in Japan.

“As this matter is under investigation, we are unable to provide further comments,” the spokesperson added.

