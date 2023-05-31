Sia Reveals Autism Diagnosis 2 Years After Casting Controversy For Film Directorial Debut ‘Music’

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Sia Announces She Is On Autism Spectrum 2 Years After Dealing With Controversy Surrounding Movie

Two years after the casting controversy surrounding her movie ‘Music’, Australian singer-songwriter Sia has revealed she is on the autism spectrum.

Her directorial debut featured an autistic character that was played by a neurotypical actor, which earned Sia heavy criticism.

Variety noted that this is the first time she has publicly discussed being on the spectrum.

Sia reveals autism diagnosis

Sia revealed her diagnosis while speaking to ‘Survivor’ finalist Carolyn Wiger on the ‘Rob Has A Podcast’ YouTube channel.

“I’m on the spectrum, and I’m in recovery,” she said. “For 45 years, I was like, I’ve got to go put my human suit on. And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself.”

This is the first time the singer has discussed being on the autism spectrum. She added that there was relief in knowing about her diagnosis.

“Nobody can ever know and love you when you’re filled with secrets,” Sia said during the podcast.

We feel seen for the first time in our lives for who we actually are . . . and then we can start going out into the world and just operating as humans.

Earlier controversy regarding autistic character in movie

Released in 2021, ‘Music’ follows a newly sober drug dealer who becomes the sole guardian of her non-verbal and autistic half-sister, Music.

It was Sia’s directorial debut and featured a co-writing credit by her as well.

Ahead of its release, the casting of Maddie Ziegler, a neurotypical actor, as Music invited a significant amount of backlash.

Users took to social media to slam the decision, stating that Sia should have cast someone on the spectrum instead.

There were others who also called the movie a misrepresentation of members of the autistic community, TODAY reported.

Critics panned the movie as well, with it earning a dismal score of 7% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Responding to the criticism, Sia defended her decision on Twitter before eventually posting an apology, according to Vulture.

She later revealed that she became suicidal and had to enter rehab while dealing with the controversy of the movie, Variety reported.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Trevor Project via Grazia and IMDb.

