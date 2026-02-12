‘This job saved my life’: SIA flight attendant shares journey from growing up in children’s home to flying first-class

Former cabin crew member shares life-changing experience working for Singapore Airlines

Some people dismiss cabin crew as “just high-class waiters”.

But for one former Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight attendant, the job meant far more than serving meals at 30,000 feet — it gave him a second chance at life.

On Sunday (25 Jan), 29-year-old Dino Isaac took to TikTok to share his remarkable journey: from growing up in a children’s home to travelling the world and living independently.

Grew up in children’s home from 5-years-old

In the video, Mr Isaac showed a copy of his birth certificate, revealing that he was born in an open space along Gambas Avenue, as his mother was homeless at the time.

He was later found by authorities and, at the age of five, placed under a protection order before being sent to a children’s home in Pasir Panjang.

Mr Isaac said he grew up there alongside other children from similarly difficult backgrounds.

Speaking to MS News, he described the environment he grew up in as a child:

I was surrounded by other children who had similar backgrounds as me. There was no judgement.

He remained in the home until he was 22, when he was assessed to be ready for independent living.

Felt lost before joining SIA

Before becoming a flight attendant, Mr Isaac was serving his National Service as a paramedic at Sentosa Fire Station.

During that time, he confided in his Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) warrant officer about feeling directionless.

“I told my Encik in SCDF, I don’t know what to do in life. I’m so lost”, Mr Isaac shared with MS News.

His warrant officer encouraged him to apply for a cabin crew role, describing him as “well-groomed and well-spoken”.

At 22, Mr Isaac joined SIA, a decision that would transform his life.

Recalling his first flight from Singapore to London, Mr Isaac said he was overwhelmed by how far he had come.

I almost teared up. How did I get from living under a highway to being in London?

Responding to comments labelling cabin crew as “just high-class waiters”, he said he is unbothered.

To him, the job was “an amazing opportunity to see the world while young and healthy” and a valuable stepping stone for those who feel lost.

According to SIA’s website, the airline provides ongoing training and career development opportunities to help employees grow and succeed.

Living independently at 22

After he secured stable employment, the children’s home assessed that he was ready to fully support himself, and he began renting his own place.

He told MS News that it had felt freeing to finally have his own space.

“My whole life, I had been sharing a room. To come from sharing a room with so many other children to renting my own condo unit was amazing,” he added.

He has since continued living independently and managing his own expenses.

Hopes to inspire youths facing tough circumstances

Mr Isaac said he decided to share his story to encourage young people who may be struggling with or without family support.

“Even with no support, you are capable of achieving anything,” he said.

Many of us can feel lost. I wanted to be a guiding voice for people who feel lost.

He also revealed plans to release a book titled The Jungle Boy, documenting how his struggles eventually led him to find meaning through social work.

He hopes that by telling his story, he can change how people view youths from difficult backgrounds and give them hope that their circumstances do not define their future.

“This book is actually a little diary for me, so that I never forget where I came from and how far I’ve come,” he told MS News.

Sometimes we give up but forget we’ve fought worse monsters in the past.

“If anyone connects with my story, feels inspired, I will be very touched,” he added.

In a follow-up video, Mr Isaac shared that he has applied to Nanyang Polytechnic’s Social Work programme for April 2026, with hopes of pursuing a career in social work.

Netizens praise his courage and resilience

Many netizens praised Mr Isaac for his courage in opening up about his past.

One commenter, who was also a former cabin crew member, shared their own experience and expressed admiration for Mr Issac’s journey.

Others cheered him on, commending his resilience and determination to give back to society.

