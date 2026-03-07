Siblings in China hide in mountains after skipping homework, found after 14-hour search

Chinese siblings rescued after hiding in mountains for not doing homework

Not finishing homework can sometimes come with serious consequences. For two siblings in China, however, the fear of being scolded led them to run away into the mountains.

Worried about a potential scolding from their father, the siblings from the Gansu Province fled their home after failing to do their homework.

After a 14-hour search, authorities located the pair, who were suffering from mild hypothermia.

Fled home during cold night after fearing parents’ anger

At around 6 pm on 27 Feb, the siblings, aged 12 and 11, fled home together after fearing their parents’ anger.

After the children failed to return overnight, their worried parents reported them missing to the police.

Authorities immediately launched an emergency search operation, deploying over 30 officers, police dogs, and thermal imaging drones to conduct a grid search during a cold, rainy night.

At the time, a cold front was hitting, with temperatures plummeting to 1°C.

The siblings were only wearing thin clothing, HK01 reported.

They avoided being found by rescue personnel

Rescue teams conducted back-to-back shifts throughout the night, scouring every corner of the county, abandoned buildings, and the rugged wilderness.

Additionally, the siblings intentionally hid from the rescue teams’ flashlights and calls, retreating further into secluded mountainous areas in hopes of evading the search.

Finally discovered after 14 hours of continuous searching

After 14 hours of continuous searching, rescuers finally located the siblings at approximately 10am the following morning in a remote mountain ravine.

Due to prolonged exposure to low temperatures and rain, the children were found shivering uncontrollably, with pale faces and blue lips.

Medical personnel confirmed that aside from mild hypothermia, they were in stable condition.

Urged parents to avoid putting excessive pressure on children

Upon returning the children safely, local police offered advice to parents that, while education is important, the method of communication and the child’s mental health are essential too.

They urged parents to avoid placing excessive pressure on children, calling for more psychological care rather than just pure academic results.

