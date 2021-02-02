Singapore Airlines Will Serve Regional Travellers After Merger With SilkAir

Singaporeans might be familiar with SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines (SIA). Its livery has been seen for over 30 years at Changi Airport and beyond.

Now, SilkAir is set to merge into SIA, with its Boeing 737 planes being repainted in their colours and retrofitted.

Source

The merger was apparently in the works since 2018, and was finalised this month.

Flyers can expect to be served food created by SIA’s team of chefs while cabin crew will be dressed in the iconic sarong kebaya.

SilkAir planes to be repainted

On their website, SIA said SilkAir’s 9 Boeing 737-800 aircraft will join their fleet, and repainted in our national carrier’s colours.

Source

Their remaining Airbus A320 and A319 planes will be retired, reports Business Traveller.

Furthermore, cabin crew will be showing off that fabulous sarong kebaya, an icon unique to SIA.

Source

More varied meals

SIA also shared that the merger means travellers will be able to enjoy meals thought out by their team of chefs.

As a result, you’ll be able to savour their world class cuisine even on regional flights.

Source

On a sustainable note, flights under 3.5 hours will be served in environmentally friendly paper boxes that are designed to hold gravy dishes and congee.

No matter the cabin class, meals can be paired with a glass of wine picked out by expert sommeliers.

Source

For business travellers, fruits and cheese will be served on shorter flights

Flights over 5 hours will feature SIA’s signature satay canapé for dinner and lunch services. Talk about fancy.

Familiar regional SilkAir routes taken over by SIA

SIA says the converted planes will be flying regional routes, such as Singapore-Phuket, starting from 4 Mar 2021.

Source

The Singapore-Bandar Seri Begawan route will be flown by SIA from 15 Mar.

Those who have booked SilkAir flights on those dates and beyond shouldn’t be surprised if they find themselves on an SIA plane instead.

SIA experience on regional routes

Soon, we’ll be able to have the full SIA experience even on regional routes normally serviced by SilkAir.

While some travellers will deeply miss Singapore’s regional airline, which has been flying from Changi for over 30 years, the merger could mean an improvement in flying experience and we look forward to this when leisure travel resumes.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from One Mile At A Time.