SIA’s Sustainable Food Boxes Keep Food In Place When Upended

For those who prefer to take away food, there’s the struggle of keeping our meals in place as we travel.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) seems to have solved this problem with an environmentally friendly food box that prevents leakage while keeping food in place during flights.

The boxes will be launched on selected short-haul flights from 1 Dec.

SIA’s sustainable food boxes prevent leakage

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (18 Nov), Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung shared that he was given a sneak peek of the new boxes, which will serve local fare such as mee siam, laksa and congee.

Mr Ong shared a video of him tilting the box quite obviously, upending its contents.

When he opened the cover later, we were surprised to see everything still intact, with no major leakages.

From the demonstration, the box seemed to have some pretty impressive gravity-defying features.

Surely, this would be useful when caterers load food onto SIA flights. However, details about how the packaging does so have not been shared yet.

New packaging will be available on select flights

The containers, which can hold hot soup and local desserts, look pretty unique as well since they are mostly made of paper.

Mr Ong shared that the new local food offerings and their sustainable packaging will be officially launched on Saturday (21 Nov).

Select short-haul flights will start serving them from 1 Dec onwards.

Constantly innovating

While certain efforts by SIA to innovate, such as ‘flights to nowhere’ didn’t take off, it seems that this is a step in the right direction.

After all, SIA is known for serving delicious food. It seems that our national carrier is still working hard to keep in-flight meals fresh and sustainable.

