MP Sim Ann Accused Of Disrespect After Greeting Attendees During Esplanade Performance, She Clarifies Matter

MP Sim Ann Clarifies Incident During Esplanade Music Performance On 25 Mar

It is usually considered good concert etiquette to not interrupt the people around you when a performance is ongoing. However, the appearance of a Member of Parliament (MP) during an Esplanade performance has caused a stir on social media and within the Singapore music community.

On Saturday (25 Mar), Senior Minister of State for National Development and Foreign Affairs Sim Ann showed up at a music performance at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre.

While the MP’s arrival halfway through a performance didn’t cause an uproar, what unfolded after did.

Apparently, footage of Ms Sim shaking hands with members of the audience while a singer was performing on stage surfaced online. Thereafter, members of the local music and arts community expressed their disapproval of her actions on social media.

MP shakes hands & greets people while singer was performing

Singapore-based singer-songwriter Benny’s was in the midst of an acoustic performance when the incident took place. Her set was part of Panik Records’ — local music collective — showcase for Esplanade’s Soul Jam series of live music shows.

As the Holland-Bukit Timah MP was ushered to her front-row seat, she was introduced to other attendees. The videos online showed her shaking hands with them while Benny’s was still performing.

Members of the local music community spoke out about how seemingly disrespectful her actions were. Some alleged that she was not only late for the performance but also distracted the audience from enjoying the show as well.

MP allegedly ushered to seat as she arrived early for Earth Hour event

In response to queries from MS News, WWF-Singapore and The Esplanade said in a joint statement that Ms Sim was invited as the Guest-Of-Honour for the Earth Hour Switch Off ceremony at 8.15pm. It was scheduled to start after the Panik Records Showcase performance.

Ms Sim had arrived early to the ceremony, WWF-Singapore and Esplanade said. Representatives from WWF-Singapore and The Esplanade then ushered her to her seat to catch the ongoing performance. They also pointed out that the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre is a free and easy venue where audiences can enter or exit the auditorium at any time.

When Ms Sim reached her seat, some members of the audience rose to greet her. WWF-Singapore and The Esplanade stressed that “there was no intention of disrespecting the artists, performers, or audience, and we regret any disruption that we may have inadvertently caused.”

The Esplanade added that audience experience is important to them, and they will continue to refine and improve to ensure a “delightful” experience for all.

Sim Ann says not her intent to disregard performer

In response to The Straits Times’ (ST) queries, Ms Sim said she’s glad that the organisers had explained the incident. She told ST that she had followed the organisers’ cues and was greeting the people introduced to her.

She highlighted that it was not her intent for the timing and manner of her entry to convey any disregard for the performers on stage.

Ms Sim Ann has since reached out to the artists involved to explain the matter. She also apologised to them for how things panned out.

“I have also learned something valuable from the incident. I wish them continued success in their musical endeavours,” she added in her statement to ST.

Performer’s music collective confirmed that Sim Ann has apologised

In an Instagram statement, the collective said that they spoke to Ms Sim on the phone together with Benny’s. Panik Records shared that Ms Sim had apologised for what transpired.

Ms Sim also spoke with the collective about the current state of the music industry in Singapore. They discussed the importance of platforms such as The Esplanade in terms of encouraging expression in all forms.

In wanting to push the envelope and encourage fellow Singaporeans to support their own artists, having our own representatives treat our artists with the respect they deserve is a good first step, and we are glad to have had that conversation with Minister Sim Ann.

Moving forward from the incident, Panik Record urged Singaporeans to continue supporting local artists and the various platforms to amplify their means of expression.

Responding to queries from MS News, a representative from Panik Records said that they are looking forward to moving on from this incident.

They urge fellow Singaporeans to continue showing love to their artists and creatives. The representative also wishes to express their immense gratitude to the community for its continued support.

Featured image adapted from Sim Ann on Facebook and @pk.records on Instagram.