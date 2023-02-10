Wild Wild Wet Songkran Music Festival Returns, Enjoy Light Displays & Shoot Water Guns

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Songkran Music Festival Returning To Wild Wild Wet In Apr, Earlybird Tickets Available

Covid-19 restrictions feel like a lifetime ago, now that we’re enjoying leisurely activities and live concerts again.

You can soon have the best of both worlds when the Songkran Music Festival (SMF) returns to Wild Wild Wet.

Only in its second instalment, the SMF will be taking place from 14 to 15 Apr 2023 after a three-year hiatus.

You can look forward to water jet and light displays, as well as exhilarating music from the incredible lineup of international, regional and local DJs.

Early-bird tickets are available from now till 28 Feb 2023.

Songkran Music Festival returns after 3-year break

After a three-year dry spell due to the pandemic, SMF is back at Wild Wild Wet at Downtown East, promising the same amount of hype and excitement.

Organised by NTUC Club, the festival is Singapore’s only one held at a water park. The previous iteration of the event was in 2019.

Not only will participants have access to Wild Wild Wet rides, but they can also look forward to incredible water and light displays that’ll amp up the atmosphere.

During the two-day event, festival-goers can indulge in a wide array of food and drinks from bar stalls. Festival passes are inclusive of one free Singha beer though, so manage your alcohol intake wisely.

Those with a bigger appetite can visit the six Thai eateries at Downtown East, namely:

Co+Nut+Ink

Tuk Tuk Cha

Kin Kao Young

Sakon Thai

Siam Square Mookata

The Basil Inn

Once your tummies are filled, get ready to dance your heart out to catchy beats courtesy of an incredible lineup of local, regional, and international DJs.

One of the incredible DJs headlining the show is DJ Amber Na from Malaysia, whose electro beats are sure to be the highlight of the night.

Meanwhile, fellow event headliner DJ Headhunterz from the Netherlands will be bringing his electrifying energy and bass-heavy mixes to the stage, entertaining revellers as they bop to the beat while splashing around at the water park.

Early-bird tickets available till 28 Feb

Early-bird tickets are priced at S$58 for 14 Apr and S$78 for 15 Apr. Those who wish to join in the fun for both days can get the two-day pass at S$98.

Since the promotion is only available till 28 Feb 2023, we’d recommend getting the tickets soon to avoid losing out.

From 1 Mar 2023, tickets for 14 and 15 Apr will cost S$78 and S$88 respectively. The two-day pass will cost S$128.

Timings for the festival and access to Wild Wild Wet rides will differ on both dates:

14 Apr: Festival 6pm-10.30pm, Rides 12pm-6pm

Festival 6pm-10.30pm, Rides 12pm-6pm 15 Apr: Festival 4.350pm-10.30pm, Rides 2pm-5pm

You can purchase your early-bird tickets via Wild Wild Wet’s website.

Once you’ve secured your passes, you can plan your journey to Wild Wild Wet:



Wild Wild Wet

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Cl, Singapore 519599

Dates: 14 & 15 Apr 2023

Nearest MRT: Pasir Ris Station

Do note that the event is only for those aged 18 years old and above.

Take a splash & soak in the atmosphere

It’s been a while since many of us had the chance to party the night away with friends at an outdoor music event.

Now that we can, we should grab the opportunity to let loose and unwind.

We certainly deserve the little treat after making it this far since the pandemic changed our lives.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Downtown East on Facebook and courtesy of NTUC Club.