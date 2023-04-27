Simei Hospice Patient Hopes To Reunite With Son He Lost Touch With 30 Years Ago

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Simei Hospice Palliative Care Patient Has Last Wish Of Reuniting With Son

A patient seeking palliative care at St Andrew’s Community Hospital (SACH), a hospice in Simei, is hoping to reunite with his son whom he has not seen in 30 years.

On Wednesday (26 Apr), the hospice took to social media in an effort to establish contact with the patient’s family members as well as members of the public with relevant information.

Parties with the relevant information may reach out to the hospice to help the patient with his last wish.

Simei hospice patient hopes to reunite with son as his final wish

78-year-old Yang Kian Beng is a patient currently receiving palliative care at SACH.

According to SACH, Mr Yang hopes to reunite with his son, Mr Ronald Yang, as part of his final wish.

The father-and-son pair has reportedly not been in contact for over three decades.

As far as the elder Yang can remember, his family last lived along Jalan Muhibbah in MacPherson.

SACH hopes to fulfil their patients’ last wishes to the best of their abilities.

As such, they took to social media to appeal to the elder Yang’s family members or others who may have access to the relevant information.

Anyone with helpful information may reach out to Mr Justin Tan from SACH’s Pastoral Care Services via the following channels:

Telephone number: 6586 1994

Email: justin_tan@sach.org.sg

If you or anyone you know has information relevant to Mr Yang’s last wish, do help to facilitate matters by contacting SACH.

