Worker injured after crane boom snaps at Sin Ming BTO site, undergoes surgery

Worker injured after crane boom breaks & falls at Sin Ming BTO construction site

A 37-year-old worker was injured after a crane boom broke and fell at a Build-To-Order (BTO) construction site in Sin Ming last Friday (10 Oct).

The incident happened as the worker was overseeing the dismantling of the crane.

He was conveyed to the hospital, where he later underwent surgery.

Worker hit by jib that fell from crane

Speaking to MS News, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 5pm.

The site is part of the upcoming Sin Ming Residences BTO project, the Housing Development Board (HDB) said.

In a separate statement, the Housing & Development Board (HDB) said the jib fell and hit the worker as the crane boom was being lowered.

The 37-year-old was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Worker was overseeing dismantling when crane collapsed

The injured worker was employed by Moh Seng Cranes, while the occupier of the site was Kwan Yong Construction.

HDB says it “takes a very serious view of this incident” and, together with Kwan Yong Construction, will provide support and assistance to the injured worker’s family.

“Safety at our worksites is of utmost priority, and we are working with the contractor to assist the authorities with their investigations.”

MOM added that equipment such as cranes should be operated strictly according to the manufacturer’s instructions and under the supervision of a competent person.

“Exclusion zones should also be established to keep workers clear of hazardous areas during crane setup, maintenance, or dismantling,” the MOM spokesperson said.

Investigations are ongoing.

